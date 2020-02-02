2020 NFL Low Season Calendar: When is the NFL Draft, free agency, other key dates?

%MINIFYHTMLe83a93613c44a6d42d65bb446950afc011% %MINIFYHTMLe83a93613c44a6d42d65bb446950afc012%

If you can believe it, the 2019 NFL season has come and gone. However, the fun never stops, as the key offseason moments are just around the corner.

As always, the 31-team fan bases will direct their attention to the next draft, the impending free agency and several other notable events while the Super Bowl champions enjoy their glory.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go on defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

Fortunately for you, we have plotted the key dates and events of the low season in one place so you don't have to dig.

When is the NFL Draft in 2020?

Date : Thursday April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7) Start time : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | ET noon (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | ET noon (Saturday) television channel : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL application

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will end on Saturday, April 25. For the first time, the draft will take place in Las Vegas, coinciding with the transfer of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The draft will be held near The Caesars Forum convention center with a floating platform that will act as the main stage of the draft. According to reports, players will be transported to the main stage by boat. Cincinnati will open the draft with the No. 1 pick.

Below is a breakdown of the schedule for coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round Day Start time TV channels Round 1 Thursday 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 2-3 Friday 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 4-7 Saturday 12 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

When does the free NFL agency start in 2020?

The NFL 2020 free agency period will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET. This date also marks the deadline to sign free agents without restrictions, exercise options and contract expirations.

March 18 is also the first day of the 2020 NFL calendar and the opening of the league's trading period.

Below are the 10 best players who will become free agents, part of the list of the 50 best SN.

Dak Prescott, QB, Jeans Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs Amari Cooper, WR, Jeans Drew Brees, QB, Santos Tom Brady, QB, Patriots Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks Byron Jones, CB, Jeans Justin Simmons, S, Broncos Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of the 50 best players that will become free agents

NFL 2020 low season calendar

– February 24 – March 2: NFL Recruitment Recruitment Combination – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

– February 25 – March 10: Designation of franchise labels

– March 16: Free agency begins without restrictions

– March 18th: Deadline to send qualified offers for restricted free agents

– March 18th: Free agency begins and the negotiation period

– April 17th: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

– April 23-25: NFL Draft – Las Vegas, Nev.

– April 27: NFL teams can start contacting, testing and signing XFL players

– July 15: Deadline for players under franchise labels to sign multi-year agreements

– 6th August: Hall of Fame Game – Canton, Ohio

– September 5: Deadline to cut the lists to 53 players

– September, 10th: Opening night of the regular season 2020