2020 NFL draft order: Full list of selections after the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54

%MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05711% %MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05712%

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, closing the 2019 season and finalizing the order of the 2020 NFL Draft.

%MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05713% %MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05714%

The Chiefs, who entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed of the AFC after a 12-4 season, will take the 32nd general pick after their 31-20 victory. San Francisco, who claimed first place in the NFC after a 13-3 season, will get the 31st pick.

%MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05715% %MINIFYHTML478d9d679d91b935fc31815cebeed05716%

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go on defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft were established at the end of the regular season (the Bengals secured the best overall selection after their 38-35 loss to Miami in Week 16). The Nos. 21-24 selections – the Eagles, Bills, Patriots and Saints, respectively – were established after the playoffs wild card round. Selections 25-28: Vikings, dolphins (through Texans), Seahawks and Ravens, respectively, were established after the divisional rounds.

The Titans and Packers claimed selections 29 and 30, respectively, after their losses in the conference championship round.

Below is the official NFL Draft request for the first 32 selections in 2020, which now includes the results of all the NFL playoffs.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) twenty-one) Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 22) Buffalo Bills 10-6 2. 3) New England Patriots 12-4 24) New Orleans Saints 13-3 25) Minnesota Vikings 10-6 26) Miami Dolphins (through 10-6 Texans) 27) Seattle Seahawks 11-5 28) Baltimore crows 14-2 29) Tennessee Titans 9-7 30) Green Bay Packers 13-3 31) San Francisco 49ers 13-3 32) Kansas City Chiefs 12-4

The last simulated draft of the NFL of Sporting News for 2020 has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going number one overall to the Bengals, followed by Ohio State runner Chase Young to the Redskins.

As for the two Super Bowl participants, SN writer Vinnie Iyer makes fun of the Chiefs reinforcing his career game with Georgia runner D & # 39; Andre Swift and the 49ers going back to the defensive route in the Deep Alabama Xavier McKinney.

"Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open," Iyer wrote. "He also shone well as a Bulldogs receiver and can excel in the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

"With 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, driving tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners."