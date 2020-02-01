Winnipeg Jets defender Dustin Byfuglien is unlikely to play this season, according to a report

%MINIFYHTMLb53d30204ff88d61c77dee2806681d6611% %MINIFYHTMLb53d30204ff88d61c77dee2806681d6612%

It seems increasingly unlikely that Dustin Byfuglien plays in the NHL this season.

The Winnipeg Jets defender, who took a leave of absence in September that finally became a suspension when the team sought to avoid paying his $ 7.6 million salary, seems no closer to a return after missing the first 53 campaign games. According to a tweet from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet On Saturday, Byfuglien "has not skated again,quot; and will probably not make a decision about his future until the summer.

This could open the situation of the top of the Jets if they want to make moves … they have had to "keep,quot; their $ 7.6M hit until they knew their plans. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 2, 2020

Byfuglien underwent an ankle surgery in October, which further complicated the problem, as Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told reporters on December 30 that the team was not directing the player's recovery from 34 years.

Winnipeg is 26-23-4 and fights for a wild place. In case the Byfuglien cap stroke is available before the exchange deadline, the Jets could make a substantial move while chasing a place in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.