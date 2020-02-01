Will the president of the United States, Donald Trump be acquitted? The | Triumph

The third political trial of an acting president of the United States will probably conclude on Wednesday, after the Senate voted on Friday to prevent witnesses from testifying.

This puts Donald Trump one step closer to being acquitted, given the Republican majority in the upper house of the United States Congress.

The trial resumes to close the arguments on Monday, but the vote has been delayed until Wednesday, a day after the annual speech of the Trump Union State.

The president is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

As the political trial nears its end, will the Democrats continue to pursue Trump's impeachment?

And what does everything mean for your re-election attempt?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Jack Kingston – Former Republican Congressman

Lara Brown – Director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University

Alan Baron: former Special Counsel for the House of Representatives and former Chief Counsel for the Minority of the Senate Government Affairs Committee

Source: Al Jazeera News