What happens if Brexit works? – The New York Times

%MINIFYHTMLede923088d98d884c08953e55c174ac211% %MINIFYHTMLede923088d98d884c08953e55c174ac212%

If Britain continues to grow at a reasonable pace and can establish a stable business relationship with the European Union, Brexit advocates can claim a claim. That is even more likely if, as many experts predict, the block enters an irregular stretch economically.

"Boris Johnson's argument is that in 10, 15 or 20 years, we will look back and say," Going out was in our national interest, "said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. "The jury is in that, but if you can do it, there are reasons to think that Britain will prosper."

Brexiteers are much less cautious. They speak of a "global Britain,quot;, full of technological innovation, free of regulations: an agile free agent, ready to do business with the world. They said Britain would reach lucrative trade agreements and become a magnet for foreign investment.

%MINIFYHTMLede923088d98d884c08953e55c174ac213% %MINIFYHTMLede923088d98d884c08953e55c174ac214%

"It starts with free trade," said Patrick Minford, an economist at Cardiff University. “Everyone talks about the EU. as if it were a bastion of free trade, but it is not. We want to trade freely with everyone, especially with the United States. "

Professor Minford says that Britain could add 8 percent to its gross domestic product over the next decade if it is able to remove all trade barriers, and 4 percent if it is only able to remove a portion of them. There could be more gains from technological innovations in industries such as artificial intelligence, he said.

(However, most conventional studies predict that Brexit will inflict losses on Britain's gross domestic product of between 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent, depending on the terms of its exit from the European Union).