Watch TV Rugby Sevens Live Stream 2020 Reddit

Kayo Sports

You can catch up on the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens on Kayo Sports. It is the only live streaming platform in Australia that is dedicated to sports, and is broadcasting the 2020 Rugby Sevens season at the moment. In fact, while you wait for the Rugby Sevens season games, you can also catch up with the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Kayo Sports as well.

There are two packages you can choose from when subscribing to Kayo Sports. Kayo’s “basic” plan offers you to stream sports across two devices simultaneously, with no lock-in contract. If you decide you want to stream to more devices at a later date, you can upgrade to the “premium” package below for an additional $10 per month. For an additional $10, the “premium” package lets you stream all the sports you want across three devices with no lock-in contract. It’s the same content as the “basic” package, with the same image quality, just across more devices.

Rugby Game Pass

If we’re talking about watching Rugby Sevens live stream online, nothing can be a better option than the Rugby Game Pass. Here, the Game Pass offers two variants whereas you can simply get the packages in monthly or yearly variations.

The monthly cost is kept at $4.99 per month, while it rises to $49.99 for the annual package. This is extremely affordable, and you can use the Rugby Game Pass to watch the entire Rugby Sevens live stream online.

Moving ahead in the streaming quality section, Rugby Game Pass excels in most of the parameters. Yes, they offer outstanding quality support where you only need a quality internet connection.

Even more, the Rugby Game Pass delivers some of the best device support for most of the devices. Ranging from the latest devices to the older ones, you can simply use the Rugby Game Pass to stream rugby matches on different devices.

Lastly, for the fans who like to test services first, Rugby Game Pass delivers some great days of the free trial period. Using the free period, you can test the Rugby Game Pass service. If things go well, you can then go ahead and buy their paid plan.

Channel Nine – official channel

Channel Nine is the official channel to watch the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens. The matches will be telecast live and free on Channel Nine. If you want to catch the action in glorious high-def, then 9HD is where you should be watching the games. That’s channel 90 on your digital TV.

If you want to watch the match on the go, then you can download the Channel Nine app from the Google Play store or the App store.

WatchNRL

If you find yourself overseas during the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens this time, you can live stream all the games on WatchNRL. With this streaming platform, you can keep up with all the happenings of the Rugby League while outside of Australia and New Zealand, and enjoy three convenient plans.

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$19

Monthly: US$28 / £22 / €28 / AU$33

Annual: US$149 / £125 / €149 / AU$189

Please note that you will not be able to use this service while within the country, and that it is only for international streaming.

Subscribing is as easy as heading to the WatchNRL website, choosing a plan and setting up an account. Like all other services, the subscriptions will renew automatically, but you are free to cancel any time. Once set up, you can start streaming instantly with no need for a VPN.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the 2020 Rugby Sevens season match between Rugby Sevens is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

