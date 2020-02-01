The 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-0 contrary to the bay area Dons as January of all 20-16, plus they have an opportunity to expand this victory on Saturday. Zags have been around the street on Saturday and play San Francisco in 4 pm ET in War Memorial Fitness Center. San-francisco needs to see as the Bulldogs have posted enormous position totals inside their past 14 competitions.

This had been just another huge night for forwarding Filip Petrusev, who’d 31 points along with 9 planks.

Meanwhile, the San-Francisco made simple utilization of this San Diego Toreros on Thursday and hauled off a 69-44 success. This had been just another huge evening for protector Charles Minlend, which published a double about 21 points along with 10 rebounds along to 4 cubes.

Watch Gonzaga San vs Francisco Live Stream Reddit TV

The drops attracted the Bulldogs around 22 1 and also the Dons into 16-7. Moobs of stats that are offensive to continue to keep tabs: The Bulldogs go into the match with 88.9 details each match generally, that’s that the finest in basketball. Even the Dons aren’t exactly too excellent, nevertheless, they’re no more chumps, both they position 34th in university basketball the moment it regards points each match, together with 77.2 generally. Listen set to what is certain to become a more high-scoring competition.