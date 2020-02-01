Wales 42-0 Italy: Wayne Pivac ranks Josh Adams among the best extremes in the world | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLa4c54b609d9efc1ab47a76a745ba341f11% %MINIFYHTMLa4c54b609d9efc1ab47a76a745ba341f12%

Wales begins the defense of the Six Nations title with a victory for extra points





%MINIFYHTMLa4c54b609d9efc1ab47a76a745ba341f13% %MINIFYHTMLa4c54b609d9efc1ab47a76a745ba341f14% Josh Adams has scored 10 attempts in his last eight appearances in Wales

Wayne Pivac described the hat-trick hero Josh Adams as one of the best extremes in world rugby after Wales launched his Six Nations title defense with a crushing 42-0 victory over Italy.

Cardiff Blues Adams' wing became the first player in Wales to claim a hat-trick from the Five / Six Nations at home since Maurice Richards scored four against England in 1969.

Adams was the best scorer in the 2019 World Cup in Japan with seven and has now scored 10 in his last eight international appearances.

"He was one of the best scorers on the biggest stage, so he has to live up to that, he really has to speak for himself," Pivac said when asked where he rated Adams globally.

The Jaguars vs Lions Live

"With Stephen Jones executing the attack and the way we want to play, I think the extremes will have more opportunities."

"I don't think he's too bewildered by the way we want to play the game. I think he'll enjoy it."

"I liked his last attempt. He could have easily parked on his wing but, after more than 80 minutes, he is near the ruck looking for the ball and using his strength to overcome the tryline."

Nick Tompkins celebrates a debut attempt

Saracens center Nick Tompkins, in his debut as a replacement for the second half, and George North also scored attempts, as Wales secured a victory for extra points in the first competitive Pivac game in charge.

North's attempt led him to 40 and along with Gareth Thomas on the all-time Welsh list.

"It was a pretty good performance," Pivac said. "We got the five points we wanted, but it wasn't easy, we had to work hard to achieve it."

"I am very happy to have kept them without goals. That does not happen often at this level of the game and I am quite happy that Byron Hayward (defense coach) enters."

George North scored the late Wales extra points try

Wales is heading to Ireland next weekend and Elliot Dee, Gareth Davies and Owen Watkin should be available after missing Italy's game due to injury.

The British and Irish Lion Liam Williams is qualified as "touching and ready,quot; with the ankle injury that has ruled him out since the World Cup.

When asked if Ireland will be a different proposal from Italy, Pivac said: "To a large extent. We will analyze them, review our performance and analyze the areas in which we should focus next week."

"We certainly know it will be a very difficult task."

Italy has lost 23 consecutive Six Nations games

Italy has not won a Six Nations game since beating Scotland in February 2015, Azzurri suffered 23 consecutive losses.

But interim head coach Franco Smith, the former external half of South Africa who was appointed last November, insists that progress is being made and that Italy deserves its place in the championship.

"I feel that there is a change in Italy, the way we want to play the way we see the future," said Smith.

"It was not a lack of commitment, a lack of skill. It was mistakes that forced us to defend too much and then pursue an advantage of 14 and, later, 21 points."

Bosses vs. Crusaders Live

"I can understand that there are questions around (the place of Italy in the Six Nations), it makes sense.

"But I still believe that what I know about Italian rugby and what I think is yet to come (those under the age of 20 beat Wales on Friday night) is that there is a good group of people coming."

"I think Italian rugby will take a step forward."