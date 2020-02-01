W Brom 2-0 Luton

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at The Hawthorns

















2:04



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Luton Town

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Luton Town

Callum Robinson inspired West Brom to finish his seven-game winless victory with a 2-0 win at home next to the Luton basement and return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Robinson, signed on loan by Sheffield United for the rest of the season, set Albion's first 14-minute game, a goal in the former West Brom Donervon Daniels reserve, and was a constant threat in his debut.

Semi Ajayi's 70-minute header sealed the league's first victory since December 14 for the Slaven Bilic team.

The result made him 11 league losses immediately for the Hatters and a miserable return to The Hawthorns for Daniels and his former Baggies teammates Izzy Brown and Callum McManaman, in addition to manager Graeme Jones.

Robinson had an immediate impact, with the 24-year-old forward making an effort for the first time directly to goalkeeper Simon Sluga in Albion's initial attack.

But he made an even more revealing contribution in his next foray.

The former Preston attacker threw a center from the left and central Daniels, who began his career in Albion, could only stab the ball in his own net from inside the six-yard area while trying to prevent the ball from reaching Charlie Austin .

Luton tried to answer and Kazenga LuaLua whistled over the bar.

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion (R) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

But they cut their work and left-back Dan Potts was reserved when he dragged Matt Phillips by the shirt.

The Hatters had the ball in the net in the 34th minute, but James Collins was discarded after Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's shot had been blocked and Harry Cornick touched the bottom of the area.

Robinson remained the main threat and Sluga sustained his shot at the near post after the end cut from the left.

Matty Pearson saved Luton from relinquishing when he cut Austin's play from the blank spot after Filip Krovinovic touched Phillips center.

Robinson gave another warning of his danger just after halftime when he interposed on the left and saw a curly shot launched by Sluga in its entirety.

Luton missed a golden opportunity to match in the 55th minute. LuaLua crossed from the left to the unmarked Mpanzu, but instead of firing, the midfielder chose to take a touch, which allowed the defenders to block his shot.

Albion desperately approached to double his lead when substitute Hal Robson-Kanu crossed over and Phillips forced a magnificent flying salvation from Sluga that dived to his left to dump a shot with his left foot.

Two minutes later, Albion got the second goal that deserved his pressure.

Phillips squirmed and turned inside Mpanzu before crossing from the right for Ajayi to return home unmarked.