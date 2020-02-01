Vidya Balan thanks the press conference of Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

The Filmfare Awards are coming and, as every year, this year is also expected that the great event is full of entertaining acts, great victories and memorable moments. But before dawn that day, today a press conference was held in Mumbai to advance the awards this year. The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards will take place on February 15. Breaking with a tradition of 64 years, this year the awards will take place in Assam.

The six-time winner of the Filmfare Award, Vidya Balan, was the guest of honor at today's press conference. She arrived looking radiant as always. Next to her on stage were Mr. Jitesh Pillaai (Editor, Filmfare), Mr. Deepak Lamba (Executive Director, Worldwide Media Pvt. LTD) and Mr. Ravi Desai (Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India ). The night was full of nostalgia when Vidya recalled several memorable moments of his time on the night of the awards. The actress said that it was just after winning her first Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Woman) for Paa, that she was introduced to her now husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and that this memory occupies a super special place in her heart. Vidya also remembered the moment when she was a child she collapsed because she couldn't see the Filmfare Awards on television.



The press conference also offered a glimpse of the incredible Assam and a retrospective look at Filmfare's journey of offering a "Shaandaar Shaam,quot; year after year. This year, the awards will be presented for nothing less than Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar and that will surely increase the excitement even more. Keep watching this space to get the latest updates on the big night. Scroll through the images and videos of the press conference …