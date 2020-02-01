Vanessa Bryant will receive items from Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial

Kobe Bryantthe widow Vanessa Bryant and his three surviving children will receive some of the items that fans have used to create an impromptu memorial for the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant outside the Staples Center.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, and the teenager died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, last Sunday, along with seven other people. Since then, thousands of fans have flocked to the area near the accident site, as well as outside the stadium, home of their team, to leave flowers and other commemorative items.

Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that the plan is to start dismantling everything around the area on Sunday after 2020 Super Bowl.

"It will have been a week. We have contractually bound events that are moving," he said. "Vanessa approached us and said: & # 39; Our family would like the items that are & # 39 ;. So we are going to catalog each one of them. By that I mean, shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals , toys. We will put them in specially made containers and send them to the family. "

Kobe is also survived by her daughters Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months.