Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to & # 39; Angels & # 39; Gianna and Kobe after the Lakers game

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
The Bryant remain strong.
How Vanessa Bryant and his children continue to mourn the loss of their beloved patriarch, Kobe Bryantand his 13 year old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers organization are involving the family in an unconditional love.
Vanessa, who did not attend the Lakers tribute game for Kobe, shared her support via Instagram on Friday night.
The 37-year-old woman shared a photo of the Staples Center seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, which were covered with their shirts and adorned with red roses.
"There is no # 24 without # 2," Vanessa wrote, adding, "#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."
He also shared a photo of a sunset with purple and yellow heart emojis in his Instagram stories. In a touch of tears, the image was published at 8:24 p.m., a reference to Kobe's numbers during his 20 years in the Lakers.
Vanessa addressed the deaths of Kobe and Gianna for the first time on Wednesday, January 29.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," said his statement in part. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, caring and wonderful daughter. And a sister amazing for Natalie, BiankaY Capri".
She continued: "I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up. to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. "
In collaboration with the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy, Vanessa announced the formation of the MambaOnThree Fund to benefit the other families affected by the fatal helicopter accident.
