Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to & # 39; Angels & # 39; Gianna and Kobe after the Lakers game

How Vanessa Bryant and his children continue to mourn the loss of their beloved patriarch, Kobe Bryantand his 13 year old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers organization are involving the family in an unconditional love.

Vanessa, who did not attend the Lakers tribute game for Kobe, shared her support via Instagram on Friday night.

The 37-year-old woman shared a photo of the Staples Center seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, which were covered with their shirts and adorned with red roses.

"There is no # 24 without # 2," Vanessa wrote, adding, "#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."