Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney defends Tom Schwartz after Tom Sandoval disparages him

What was supposed to be a silent book signing became a tense discussion between Stassi Schroeder and Tom Sandoval. The co-stars of the Vanderpump Rules put Tom Schwartz right in the middle, more or less.

If you haven't been watching the latest episodes of the Vanderpump Rules, Stassi is celebrating the massive success of his first book. She decided to launch a book firm on TomTom, without the approval of Tom Sandoval, owner of five percent of the establishment.

The night before the event, which had already been approved by Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz, Sandoval sent unpleasant messages of anger to Schroeder and even showed up to the event where Stassi bit him and spat on him.

Although Schwartz also owns five percent, his best friend criticized him for not knowing enough about running a bar to approve the party.

In Tuesday's episode, Tom Schwartz defended himself and agreed with his castmates and viewers that his business partner was wrong.

His wife, Katie Maloney, defended him on the show and again via Twitter.

I did not kindly take Sandoval belittling my husband as he did. I grew up in a restaurant and could run in circles around Tom and still never talk to him that way. It is called respect for your business partner. And trust. Enough talk. – Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) January 29, 2020

Ndo Sandoval does not see the valet service and programming or anything related to what would or would not break an event in Tom Tom. I will not sit idly by and let all this "protocol,quot; be something real. The event was a resounding success! "

Katie added: ‘I didn't like Sandoval belittling my husband the way he did. I grew up in a restaurant and could run in circles around Tom and still never talk to him that way. It is called respect for your business partner. And trust. Enough talk. & # 39;

Fans took the side of Katie and Tom Schwartz in battle after Sandoval tried to explain what happened behind the scenes.

Ad

Who do you think was wrong in this particular incident?



Post views:

0 0