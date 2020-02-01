Usher shows up at the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Confessions & # 39; offers a touching performance of & # 39; Amazing Grace & # 39; before the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers in honor of the late NBA star.

Usher He sang an impressive tribute to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when the team returned to the court on Friday, January 31, 2020 to play their first game since their former teammate lost his life in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people who died in the incident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was also a talented basketball player.

After the surprising news, the tributes have accumulated for the athlete, and when his former team resumed business on Friday, after canceling a game planned earlier this week, they made sure to honor their friend.

For the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, each seat inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles was covered with a shirt with one of Kobe's numbers, 8 and 24, and two chairs in the row of players' chairs were adorned with of him and his late daughter. jerseys

While preparing for the game, the team wore Kobe's shirt, and Usher made an appearance, dedicating an interpretation of the classic gospel "Amazing Grace" to his memory.

Kobe's KB initials were also placed on the edge of the court and their numbers were written on flower petals.

After news of Kobe's death, Usher addressed the stars who campaigned for the NBA to change its logo to honor the writing of the five-time NBA champion: "It could not be a better time or an athlete and a person for this #changethelogo ".

Meanwhile, his former teammates Lebron James Y Anthony Davis He honored his late friend with new tattoos. LeBron received a snake in reference to the nickname Mamba Negra de Kobe, with the words "Mamba 4 Life" on his left thigh, with Anthony opting for a similar design.