United States bans Chinese travelers as coronavirus toll peaks | USA news

The United States has declared a public health emergency and has temporarily banned the entry of foreign citizens who traveled to China recently, joining a growing list of nations to impose travel restrictions due to the outbreak of coronavirus that has killed more than 250 people and infected thousands.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed on Friday an order prohibiting the entry of foreign citizens, who are not immediate relatives of US citizens and permanent residents, who traveled to China in the last 14 days, which scientists say is the longest incubation period of the virus.

Plus:

Americans returning from China may enter the country, but will face screening at selected ports of entry and must complete 14 days of self-examination. Those returning from Hubei will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The Chinese government criticized the measure, which said it contradicted the World Health Organization's call to avoid travel bans, and criticized the "hostile comments,quot; made by the United States that Beijing was not cooperating.

"As WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the United States hastened to go in the opposite direction. It is certainly not a gesture of goodwill," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

There have been seven confirmed cases in the US. UU. Of the new coronavirus of 2019, which originated in December in a live seafood market in Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei.

With the United Kingdom, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments to rush to limit their exposure.

The US measure follows similar steps by countries, including Italy, Singapore and the neighbor of northern China, Mongolia.

The United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and other affected nations have already advised their citizens not to travel to China.

On Saturday, Australia said it would prohibit non-citizens arriving from China from entering the country under new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that only "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses,quot; could enter the country from China.

WHO has already declared the epidemic a global emergency. The death toll in China increased to 259, while total infections reached almost 12,000, exceeding the sacute evere respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic 20 years ago.

Three US airlines, American, Delta and United, said they would soon suspend all flights to China.