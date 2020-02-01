U.S. Navy UU. Award of maintenance contract for helicopter parts for a record $ 2.3B

The U.S. Navy UU. It has awarded a record contract to the number 1 weapons supplier of the Lockheed Martin Corp. Pentagon for the maintenance of MH-60R and MH-60S helicopter parts.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Friday an agreement worth approximately $ 2.3 billion for repair, upgrade or replacement, required availability, configuration management and inventory management for approximately 1,049 replaceable assemblies of replaceable workshop weapons and assemblies associated with the MH Helicopters -60R and MH-60S.

"The work will be carried out at various locations of contractor suppliers in the United States (48%) of which one percent of the supplier's work will be performed by five organic deposits through commercial service agreements; Stratford, Connecticut (38%); and Owego, New York (14%), "states the Department of Defense message.

He also added that this contract includes a five-year base period with an option period of two years.

The work is expected to be completed by January 2025; If the option is exercised, the work will be completed in January 2027.

The Lockheed Martin website said that, operational and deployed today with the US Navy. UU. As the main anti-submarine anti-submarine warfare weapons system for the open ocean and coastal areas, the MH-60 helicopter is the most advanced maritime helicopter in the world. It is the most capable naval helicopter available today, designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

The MH-60R Romeo is the newest and most technologically advanced helicopter in the US Navy. UU. The MH-60R is designed to combine the characteristics of the SH-60B and SH-60F. Its sensors include the ASE package, MTS-FLIR, the AN / APS-147 multi-mode radar / IFF interrogator, an advanced airborne fleet data link and a more advanced low frequency active (ALFS) probe. Does not carry the MAD suite. The pilot instrumentation is based on a fully integrated glass cockpit, which uses several digital monitors instead of the complex range of dials and meters on the Bravo and Foxtrot aircraft.

The MH-60S is unofficially known as the "Knighthawk,quot;, in reference to the previous Sea Knight, although "Seahawk,quot; is its official name of the Department of Defense. It is based on the UH-60L and has many SH-60 naval features. The helicopter is deployed aboard aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, Sealift Maritime Command ships and fast combat support ships. Its missions include vertical resupply, medical evacuation, search and rescue of combat, anti-surface warfare, maritime interdiction, close air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and special war support.