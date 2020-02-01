Trump's travel ban expands fear in communities across the United States | Travel ban News

%MINIFYHTML44b2df575c431c150e9f6fe110108f9511% %MINIFYHTML44b2df575c431c150e9f6fe110108f9512%

Rumors began circulating last week. By Friday afternoon, Houston immigration lawyer Ral Obioha said his phone was ringing, and several of his clients asked a seemingly simple and straightforward question: "How does this affect me?"

But the answer is not clear, Obioha told Al Jazeera, as the confusion and uncertainty spread in the hours after Donald Trump issued an extended travel ban for nationals of six countries who wish to enter the United States.

Beginning February 21, citizens of Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria will no longer be eligible for immigrant visas to the United States, the White House announced Friday afternoon. Citizens of Sudan and Tanzania will also not be eligible to enter a lottery program to apply for immigrant visas.

The Trump administration's decision has been widely criticized by defense and rights groups as an extension of the so-called "Muslim ban,quot; above, under which citizens of several Muslim-majority countries were banned from entering the country.

"It really affects us a lot right now," said Obioha, who was born in the United States to parents from Nigeria.

Houston, Texas, is home to one of the largest Nigerian diasporas in the country, Obioha explained, and Friday's announcement threw the community into chaos.

"They are asking … & # 39; Does this mean that my husband can never come? Does this mean that my children can never join me? Does that mean I will have to quit my job to return to Nigeria just so that I can be with my family? ", he said, about the questions his clients have asked.

"It's a lot of fear. It's a big concern because people just don't know what this means practically to them. There is a lot of disbelief that this administration can separate families."

& # 39; Racism and xenophobia & # 39;

The Trump administration justified the extended ban by saying that countries added to the list did not meet specific security criteria, such as proper identification of U.S. visa applicants. UU., Or did not share information with the US. UU.

"It is essential for national security, and the height of common sense, that if a foreign nation wishes to receive the benefits of immigration and travel to the United States, it must satisfy basic security conditions," the White House said in a statement .

But advocates say the restrictions are the last step in the Trump administration's plan to keep Muslims and other racialized people out of the US. UU.

The president of the United States promised during his election campaign to prevent all Muslims from entering the country, and in 2018, The Washington Post reported that Trump, in a discussion about the protection of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, had asked: "Why are we making all these people from shitty countries come here?"

In the early days of his administration, Trump passed an executive order prohibiting citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations in the United States, which led to protests at major airports and several judicial challenges.

The Supreme Court of the United States finally confirmed a modified version of the order in 2018, and the ban is still in force for Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, while some citizens of Venezuela and North Korea also face travel restrictions.

"The reasons keep changing about why the Trump administration wants to keep blacks and brows away. And that is because there is no honest reason, except for racism and xenophobia," said Patrice S. Lawrence, co-director of UndocuBlack. Network, which advocates for the rights of undocumented blacks in the United States.

"Behind these visa bans and penalties are real people with real families, facing the pain and uncertainty that family separation brings," Lawrence said in a statement. statement.

The restrictions

Trump's new travel ban does not apply to people in the six countries that apply for a tourist or business visa to the US. UU.

For people from Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan specifically, the restrictions apply to immigrant visas. Immigrant visas are for people who intend to live in the USA. UU. Permanently, like the spouses or relatives of US citizens, the relatives of permanent residents of the United States. UU. Or workers with advanced degrees, among others.

For people in Tanzania and Nigeria, the ban applies to the "diversity visa,quot; program.

In 2018 more than 500,000 people Sudan (both participants and their spouses or children) had registered for that program, according to statistics from the US Department of State. UU. Of the total number of applicants, 3,781 Sudanese people They were then selected and given the opportunity to apply for an immigrant visa to the United States.

That same year, around 14,200 citizens of Tanzania applied for the program, and 173 applied for an immigrant visa.

According to the president's proclamation, anyone outside the United States who does not have a valid immigrant visa on February 21, when the order becomes effective, may be affected. It was not immediately clear whether exemptions or exceptions would be issued and, if so, when and under what conditions.

Generalized confusion

"Let's say it is: it is a Muslim ban," said Wafa Saeed, executive director of the Sudanese Association of American Public Affairs, a support group of the Sudanese community.

Saeed said people were confused about what the ban means to them and their family members who want to run for the lottery program.

She said it was even more daunting for the measure to occur after the recent revolution in Sudan, which saw people stand up against the ruling Omar al-Bashir and demand a government led by civilians and a better future for themselves and their country.

"It's like a slap to say that you are doing everything you are supposed to do to be safe and secure and want something better for you, but the door is closed," Saeed told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview. from Denver, an area that she says is home to some 6,000-7,000 Sudanese families.

Saeed said the ban also sends people a message that they are not welcome in the United States, no matter how long they have lived in the country. "It really instills that fear that, regardless of whether you have been here for a year, or have been here for 10 years or have been here for as long as it is, even if you are a citizen, you are not fully accepted," she said. "I think that is really heartbreaking for many people here."

Berhane Haile, a board member of the Greater Boston Eritrean Community Center, said the travel ban has also created confusion within that community. "We don't know much (about) why this is happening," he told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview Friday night.

He said it was still unclear how many Eritreans would be affected by the new restrictions. "But there are many other problems," he said, pointing out the repressive conditions within Eritrea, from tens of thousands of people in jail to forced military recruitment and repression of basic human rights.

"People are not free to travel to other countries. They are not free."

Since 2017 and 2018, Eritreans have been banned from applying for most types of US visas. UU., Including nonimmigrant visas, after Washington said The Asmara government had refused to recover the Eritrean citizens whom the United States wanted to deport.

& # 39; African cleaning & # 39;

Chioma Azi, founder and CEO of Philly Nigerian Professionals, a group that connects and supports African professionals in Philadelphia, said the irony of the travel ban is that many Nigerians, both in Nigeria and in the United States, support Trump.

While Nigeria has been a U.S. ally. UU. Azi has long pointed out a recent dispute over visa fees as a sign of a tense bilateral relationship.

In August, the US embassy UU. In Nigeria, the rates for approved US visas increased. UU.reciprocity fees " to make sure the visa costs were the same between the US UU. and other countries.

The number of nonimmigrant B1 / B2 visas issued to Nigerians for tourism or business in the US UU. It decreased by 21 percent between December 2018 Y December 2019, Show the statistics of the US Department of State. UU.

Ultimately, Azi said that many people, including herself, have relatives in Nigeria who hope to come to the United States, and this ban makes it much more difficult.

But she told Al Jazeera that she expected people to join now to advocate for their rights. "There are many other communities that have been very good at advocating and talking about these issues … We can do the same if we join together and really try to make our voice heard," he said.

Obioha in Houston said everyone was still speculating about the impact that the ban would have, but that fear and anxiety prevailed. "It seems that the administration said: & # 39; Okay, we have done a Muslim-majority cleanup, and now is the time to do an African cleaning & # 39;" he said.

"This is how it looks, and this is how many people feel right now."