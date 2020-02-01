Trump's extended travel ban: which countries are affected? The | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML837972bb66d08f2663977b0ff0ea242b11% %MINIFYHTML837972bb66d08f2663977b0ff0ea242b12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has extended his controversial travel ban, which critics often refer to as a Muslim ban, to target citizens of six additional countries.

Friday's measure was criticized by advocates and critics of immigrants who say the policy discriminates against Muslims and others.

The announcement comes three years after Trump caused outrage by signing an executive order that suspended immigration from several Muslim-majority countries. That travel ban, which caused chaos and protests at airports, He was challenged in court and finally amended to attack five Muslim-majority countries: Yemen, Syria, Iran, Libya and Somalia, and also imposed restrictions on the citizens of Venezuela and North Korea.

The Trump administration argues that the six additional countries, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, did not meet US security and information exchange standards, which demanded the new restrictions. The problems that officials cited ranged from poor passport technology to a failure to exchange enough information on suspects and criminals of "terrorism." The restrictions on the six new countries will take effect on February 21.

Here is a look at which countries are included in the extended travel ban and what restrictions have been established.

Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria

The United States will suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residence for citizens of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria, interim National Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Friday.

Nonimmigrant visas will not be affected. According to the State Department, nonimmigrant visas include those for tourism, short-term business, medical purposes, education and journalism, among other types of visas.

During December, for example, about 650,760 nonimmigrant visas were granted worldwide.

Immigrant visas include those for spouses, certain family members, certain sponsored jobs and other purposes.

The Trump administration said there are exceptions to the restrictions.

Sudan and Tanzania

The United States government will also stop issuing "diversity visas,quot; to citizens of Sudan and Tanzania, according to a presidential proclamation.

These visas, which Trump criticized in the past, are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low US immigration rates. UU.

The State Department uses a computer drawing to select people from around the world to obtain up to 55,000 diversity visas. Nigeria is already excluded from the lottery along with other countries that had more than 50,000 natives who emigrated to the United States in the last five years.

A protester holds a sign outside the United States Supreme Court (Andrew Chung / Reuters)

Yemen, Syria, Iran, Somalia and Libya

The existing version of the ban includes Muslim-majority nations in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela also face visa restrictions, but those measures affect relatively few travelers.

The current ban suspends immigrant and nonimmigrant visas for applicants from affected countries, but allows exceptions, even for students and those who have established "important contacts,quot; in the United States.

These restrictions will remain in effect, the proclamation said.

North Korea and Venezuela

Most North Koreans are prohibited from entering the United States.

The Venezuelan ban mainly affects government officials and their families.