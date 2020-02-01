Trump officially expands the ban on traveling to 6 countries, Nigerians are reportedly the most affected

%MINIFYHTMLbb0ddc3373246f57377653937623c58711% %MINIFYHTMLbb0ddc3373246f57377653937623c58712%

TSR We Global: Trump has officially restricted immigration from Nigeria and five other countries in an expansion of the existing travel ban in the US. UU.

Nigerian citizens, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar will now be blocked to obtain certain types of visas. However, the ban on extended travel will still allow people from those countries to visit the US. UU. As tourists.

According to a Vox report, no country has more to lose than Nigeria and Nigerian officials have even formed a committee to address the problem.

In 2018, USA UU. It issued twice as many immigration visas to Nigeria as the other five nations combined, according to @bbc. As of February 22, Nigerians will no longer be able to click on the link in our biography to read more.

According to a Vox report, no country has more to lose than Nigeria and Nigerian officials have even formed a committee to address the problem.

In 2018, the United States issued twice as many immigration visas to Nigeria as the other five nations combined, according to the BBC. As of February 22, Nigerians will no longer be able to obtain visas that allow them to emigrate to the United States permanently.

Nigerians can still travel to the United States with temporary visas, such as foreign workers, tourists and students. But for the great Nigerian diaspora in the United States, politics could damage their family and cultural ties with their country of origin.

A US official said the new measures were the result of failures of the six countries listed to meet US security and information exchange standards.

"These countries, for the most part, want to be useful, but for a variety of different reasons they simply did not meet the minimum requirements we set," Acting Secretary of National Security Chad Wolf said Friday.

Trump's travel ban was initially introduced in 2017 and closed the U.S. borders to seven. countries that almost all have Muslim majorities.

Trump signed the expansion to the controversial travel ban on Friday.