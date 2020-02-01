Trump launched important refugee decisions to the local government, with painful results

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. – In a gray-walled institutional hall, generally reserved for prosaic debates about city traffic and budgets, Mohamoud Abdirahman rose from the hearing last month and approached a panel of five councilors They sat to judge.
The civil war had forced his family to flee his native Somalia in 1991, when he was a child. The Abdirahman traveled for two days on a cargo ship to Kenya, where they remained for a year and a half before obtaining refuge in the United States. Now, it was his turn to fight for those trying to follow his footsteps in this city adjacent to Springfield and the Connecticut border.
"A lot of people like me just want a second chance in life," Mr. Abdirahman said excitedly.
A similar refrain is resonating throughout the country in city councils, county commissions, mayors and mansions of governors after an executive order signed by President Trump in September granted local politicians a veto over the placement of refugees in their communities.
That order has brought national tension over the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda from the halls of Washington and the detention camps along the southwest border to places like East Longmeadow, with a population of 16,000, and converted to refugees and to those who work to resettle them in pressure groups.
Anxiety among resettlement officials here has increased in recent weeks after the mayor of neighboring Springfield, one of the largest cities in western Massachusetts, became one of the first politicians in the country to announce that it would not allow resettlement of refugees. That was amplified by The decision of Governor Greg Abbott of Texas last month to block resettlement across the state, which has welcomed more refugees than any other state in the past five years. And on Friday, Trump put refugees who have lived in western Massachusetts for years at risk of continuing to be separated from their relatives abroad when he added Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania to a list of countries facing strict trips. restrictions
"This goes against everything we know," said Maxine Stein, executive director of the Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, a refugee resettlement agency.
The vetoes issued so far in Texas, Springfield and the counties of Minnesota and Virginia were suspended in recent weeks by a federal judge who issued a temporary court order against the executive order. The ruling delayed the January 21 deadline for resettlement agencies to submit funding requests, along with letters of consent from governors and local officials, to the State Department.
But resettlement agencies say there is still an urgent need for resettlement approvals. The judges issued similar temporary court orders for Mr. Trump's other immigration policies, just so that the Supreme Court is on the side of the administration.
It is also, say resettlement agencies, about education. Some local officials were not familiar with refugee policy before Trump instructed them to decide whether resettlement should continue in their communities. According to the executive order, if a municipal board, a county official or a mayor declines, or neglects, to make a decision, the silence amounts to a veto.
"What we have seen in court is that the deadline may be delayed, but it often does not disappear," said Sara Bedford, who works with refugee families for the Jewish Family Service. "As long as the mayor of Springfield doesn't subscribe, I think refugee communities will feel a little less welcome."
The vague wording of the executive order also caused confusion among refugee resettlement officials, who questioned which local official had the power to consent to the State Department.
According to the order, the consent of the governors and the "localities,quot;, which in many places were interpreted as the county leadership, is required. But some cities in western Massachusetts are not represented by a county government, so the decision in Springfield fell to Domenic J. Sarno, son of Italian immigrants and the mayor with more years of service in one of the poorest cities in the state.
Sarno, a Democrat, issued his veto even after Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts formally agreed to allow refugees to enter the state and the City of Springfield Council voted unanimously to allow them to enter the city.
"You can't continue to focus poverty on top of poverty,quot; Sarno wrote in the Springfield newspaper, The Republican. He demanded that the richest communities "step forward and put their money where their mouth is, to assume their fair share of social justice responsibilities."
Mr. Sarno's words echoed those of Mr. Trump, who said The country is "full,quot; and has threatened to send immigrants by bus to the cities and towns that have denounced their policies. Michael A. Fenton, the Springfield councilman who presented the resolution to host the refugees, said he had been receiving calls from residents demanding that the city "let them go to the suburbs." Mr. Abbott argued: "Texas has taken more than its due."
But most government officials who responded to the executive order have decided to accept refugees in their states and counties, including those dominated by Republicans. At least 42 governors and more than 110 local governments have given their consent.
They include Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas and former deputy secretary of national security, who in 2015 opposed allowing Syrian refugees into the state, citing security concerns. Last month, Mr. Hutchinson testified before his state Legislature to defend the entry of refugees into Arkansas, taking with him a Congolese businessman and an Afghan refugee who helped the US military.
Gary Stubblefield, a state senator from Arkansas, pressured his fellow Republican, lamenting: "Every morning, when I wake up and turn on the national news, I sometimes ask myself a question:" Am I still in the United States of America? "
Mr. Hutchinson stood firm: "You have to make a decision. You can create fear, or you can help resolve the fear. I challenge you to help resolve the fear.
In a turn, Hutchinson said in an interview that he was encouraged to allow refugees to enter Arkansas, since a limited number is likely to relocate in the state after Trump limited the number from 2020 to 18,000, compared to 30,000 in the previous year. President Barack Obama set the limit at 110,000 his last year in office.
Even so, Mr. Hutchinson's staff spent the first few days after his decision responding to the angry calls of voters, an uncomfortable task Mr. Fenton in Springfield knows well. By signing the executive order, Trump put municipal leaders in an unfair position, Fenton said.
"Municipal officials in the Northeast, we deal with snow, we deal with potholes, we deal with property taxes, garbage collection," he said. "We do not address the complications associated with refugee immigration policy."
He is concerned that the mayor's decision has a lasting effect on Springfield's reputation.
"The active members and contributors of our society do not feel good about themselves in the place where they live when people say they are not welcome," Fenton said.
Mr. Sarno's refusal of refugees surprised Fikiri Amisi and Jacqueline Asumani, Congolese immigrants who arrived in Springfield last year after spending more than 12 years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe. When he first came to Springfield, Mr. Amisi said, he felt as if he had been saved. Both work full time, Ms. Asumani in a hotel and Mr. Amisi in a factory that manufactures medical supplies. Mr. Amisi is also studying for his associate's degree. They have three children and plan to buy a house next year.
The couple wonders what they have done wrong.
"They don't want any more refugees here," Asumani told her husband. "Show that they don't love us."
On a recent afternoon, Mr. Amisi looked at a photo album and stopped at an image that showed the refugee camp where he used to wait in limbo. A friend called him to express his concern about the mayor's decision. He has been waiting for a ticket to the United States for four years, although he has long since eliminated the refugee selection process.
Resettlement officials at Jewish Family Service have tried to meet with officials almost daily. Municipal leaders often ask about the costs of the school system and if the local government will need to provide housing for refugees. The staff assures them that the responsibility lies with the resettlement agency, which helps families find work and pay the first three months of housing.
While a veto by a local official cannot prevent a refugee from moving to a city within the United States, it prohibits resettlement organizations from providing that initial financial support and could damage their overall funding, according to Ms. Stein .
"When you sleep in a relative's flat or in an extra bed, and you're locked in the kitchen, and it's chaotic in the morning to go to school, so you don't go to school, it's not a good scene," said the Mrs. Stein.
He presented that case to the East Longmeadow City Hall, hoping that the councilors would open the door for refugees who stayed outside of Springfield. Some seemed moved by the testimonies, including the story of Mr. Abdirahman, who now holds a master's degree and works as an assistant director of behavioral health services at Jewish Family Service.
"To our residents who took the time to speak from their hearts, thank you for doing so," said Kathleen G. Hill, president of the City Council. "And come visit at any time."
But the Council already voted not to take any action on Trump's executive order in November, weeks after his signature. The local government rules stipulated that they could not address the issue for another six months.
His hands were tied. And under Trump's policy, doing nothing meant rejecting refugees.