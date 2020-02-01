Trump launched important refugee decisions to the local government, with painful results

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. – In a gray-walled institutional hall, generally reserved for prosaic debates about city traffic and budgets, Mohamoud Abdirahman rose from the hearing last month and approached a panel of five councilors They sat to judge.

The civil war had forced his family to flee his native Somalia in 1991, when he was a child. The Abdirahman traveled for two days on a cargo ship to Kenya, where they remained for a year and a half before obtaining refuge in the United States. Now, it was his turn to fight for those trying to follow his footsteps in this city adjacent to Springfield and the Connecticut border.

"A lot of people like me just want a second chance in life," Mr. Abdirahman said excitedly.

A similar refrain is resonating throughout the country in city councils, county commissions, mayors and mansions of governors after an executive order signed by President Trump in September granted local politicians a veto over the placement of refugees in their communities.

That order has brought national tension over the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda from the halls of Washington and the detention camps along the southwest border to places like East Longmeadow, with a population of 16,000, and converted to refugees and to those who work to resettle them in pressure groups.