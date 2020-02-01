Travis Kelce's girlfriend: a relationship timeline for the tight end of Kayla Nicole and Chiefs

%MINIFYHTML168fac112d4807c78f090d3fcc87695b11% %MINIFYHTML168fac112d4807c78f090d3fcc87695b12%

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, has been dating Kayla Brown (who calls herself Kayla Nicole) since 2017.

%MINIFYHTML168fac112d4807c78f090d3fcc87695b13% %MINIFYHTML168fac112d4807c78f090d3fcc87695b14%

Brown, 27, lives in Los Angeles and is a media personality. According to his Instagram, Brown has been a camera presenter for different networks and media, including "NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, (and) BallisLife."

She was also a reporter on the Lakers court.

KITTLE OR KELCE? The best NFL closed-wing debate is more one-sided than you think

In a

"target =" _ blank "> Instagram post, Brown revealed that he has a degree in journalism with an emphasis in political science from Pepperdine University.

Brown and Kelce made their first public outing in May 2017 at their partner Jeremy Maclin's wedding. Brown was Kelce's most one in the event.

According to his Instagram, Brown is a "model on demand,quot;. He has also competed in several beauty contests.

Despite living in Los Angeles, Brown tries to support Kelce in person. It can often be seen in the Chiefs games, both in Kansas City and on the road.

Will the two get married? Time will tell, but the couple seems to be strengthening.