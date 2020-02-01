Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for Father Jackie Shroff is too sweet to miss

Tiger Shroff had an incredible year at the box office last year with the action drama War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film became a blockbuster at the box office. The actor will be seen next in the sequel to the hit series Baaghi. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the third installment. Starring Jackie Shroff in a key role, the film will bring together the real-life father-son duo for the first time on the big screen.

Tiger shares an incredible bond with his father. While the veteran actor celebrates his birthday today, Tiger visited Instagram to share a great image with a heartfelt note for his dear father. He wrote: "Prob will never be as great, talented, handsome, effortless, loved (the list goes on) like you! But one thing is for sure: you'll never be as proud of me as I am of you. Happy birthday dad."

Watch the post here,



Well, we can't wait to see this great father-son duo on the big screen. Comment below and send your birthday wishes to the great actor here.