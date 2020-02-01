The whole barrel story for the 2020 Super Bowl

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The best of the Super Bowl: it doesn't matter if your team failed. You just have to be a football fan.
Of course, it is even more wonderful if one or both apply to you, but really, there is always much more than the great game that happens on Super Bowl Sunday, from the part-time show to the commercials, celebrity sightings , the families of the players acting all the beautiful things and the inevitable viral moments.
The Super Bowl LIV, which will take place this year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will feature all of the above and, in the midst of all the general excitement, there will be a good amount of history moments to consider.
We will begin with the milestones that are definitely taking place.
The game
• This is the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have met in a Super Bowl.
• This is the first time that the uniforms of both Super Bowl teams are mainly red, but the 49ers will wear their white road shirts with gold pants, so as not to completely confuse casual observers.
• Miami is the headquarters of the Super Bowl for the eleventh time, which makes it the all-time leader among the cities where the big game was held.
• The lowest average price of a Super Bowl ticket for sale in the open market has increasingly increased to a record $ 5,844 on SeatGeek, while the highest price (a little closer to the stock) was $ 46,302.
TANNEN MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
• 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and dad Mike Shanahan He will become the first father-son duo to be head coaches in the Super Bowl, since Mike had previously trained two winning teams from the Denver Broncos in 1998 and 1999 (of the seasons & # 39; 97 and & # 39; 98). Mike was also the 49ers offensive coordinator the last time they won a Super Bowl, in 1995.
Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group
• Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant on Shanahan staff since 2017 and one of the three women with full-time training jobs in the NFL, will be the first woman to train in the Super Bowl, as well as the first openly gay coach to do so. You will also see it in the announcement of the Microsoft Super Bowl, "Be the One,quot;.
• According to The Undefeated, there will be five black officers on the field, mostly for a Super Bowl: field judge Michael Banks, line judge Carl Johnson, referee Barry Anderson, backup judge Greg Steed and side judge Boris Cheek
"This should have taken place some time ago,quot; Johnny Grier, who became the first NFL African-American referee in 1988, told the site. "This took too long. Many black officials were qualified but never got the approval."
Entertainment
• Jennifer LopezY ShakiraThey are making their debut at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing together for the first time for one of the biggest audiences in the world, not a bad way for Shakira to spend her 43rd birthday. It is also the first time that two women are leading the event and two Latin women.
"Two Latinas, doing this in this country right now, gives us a lot of power," Lopez said in his official press conference on Thursday. Shakira called it "a very important moment for our community in this country."
Announcements:
• The price of a 30-second spot reached $ 5.6 million, an increase of 5.5 percent compared to 2019. Demand was so high that Fox added 2.5 minutes of commercial time to the game.
• Facebook is running its first Super Bowl commercial, starring Sylvester Stallone Y Chris Rock. Other new brands in this year's big game include Little Caesars pizza; Bud Light Seltzer, starring Post Malone; Sabra hummus supplier, with a cast full of stars that includes real housewives Teresa Giudice Y Caroline Manzo, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race alum Miz cookie Y Kimchiand rapper T-Pain; Hard Rock International; Pop-Tarts, starring Weird eye& # 39; s Jonathan Van Ness; Quibi, the transmission service everyone is talking about but is yet to come; Hershey, giving the bar Take 5 his day to the sun; ecological shoemaker Saucony; and, believe it or not, Walmart.
Now to the great possibilities:
• If the 49ers win, they will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most of the NFL championships with six.
• Any of the coaches, the Chiefs Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, will win his first Super Bowl ring. Shanahan, 40, is making his Super Bowl debut, while Reid, 61, was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005, when they lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. Reid has more wins in the regular season (207), playoff wins (14) and postseason appearances (15) than any other coach who hasn't won a championship.