The whole barrel story for the 2020 Super Bowl

The best of the Super Bowl: it doesn't matter if your team failed. You just have to be a football fan.

Of course, it is even more wonderful if one or both apply to you, but really, there is always much more than the great game that happens on Super Bowl Sunday, from the part-time show to the commercials, celebrity sightings , the families of the players acting all the beautiful things and the inevitable viral moments.

The Super Bowl LIV, which will take place this year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will feature all of the above and, in the midst of all the general excitement, there will be a good amount of history moments to consider.