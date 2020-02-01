The super secret US Air Force bomber UU. You are ready to define the future – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He shared on the official Facebook page new artistic representations of the B-21 Raider concept that are shown in the hangars in the three places where the country's newest stealth bomber will be housed: Dyess Air Force Base, Ellsworth Air Force Base and Whiteman Base Air Force.

The B-21 Raider is a new bomber that is being developed to replace the old B-1 Lancer of the Air Force and the B-2 Spirit plane that is expected to be delivered in the mid-2020s.

The Raider will be able to penetrate the toughest defenses to make precision attacks anywhere in the world, playing a vital role in the national security of the United States.

As stated by the US Secretary of Defense. UU., The B-21 Raider "will support the US defense strategy by forming the backbone of the future Air Force attack and deterrence capabilities."

The super secret bomber will be a long-range and very surviving bomber aircraft capable of transporting a variety of conventional mixed ammunition or nuclear ammunition. The B-21 will join the nuclear triad as a visible and flexible nuclear deterrent; assuring our allies and partners while supporting national security objectives.

The Air Force plans to obtain at least 100 B-21 Raiders.