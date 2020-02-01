The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; David Beador proposes girlfriend less than a year after the divorce of Shannon Beador

Instagram

The businessman asks Lesley Cook the question after reaching a divorce agreement with his 55-year-old ex-wife, with whom he shares three daughters, in April last year.

David Beador apparently he is ready to spend the end of his marriage to Shannon Beador. Nine months after reaching a divorce agreement with "The true housewives of Orange County"Star, the television personality announced his commitment to the much younger girlfriend Lesley Cook.

The 54-year-old businessman confirmed that he asked his girlfriend the question after she showed her new diamond ring on social media. "Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged," he told People. "We are celebrating in Miami and then we go to the Super Bowl."

Lesley herself gave the happy news on Thursday, January 30 at night. Using her private Instagram account, the mother of two children who is 20 years younger than David shared a selfie of them in what appeared to be the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach. Along with that, she wrote: "I look forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU, I LOVE!"

In addition to the publication, Lesley has also published a couple of Instagram stories that flaunted her enthusiasm for the new state. One saw her hugged from behind by David shirtless with a note that said: "Today, I said YES to the man of my dreams. You complete me!" Another was a mirror selfie that captured David grabbing the Super Bowl tickets and captioned: "Let's celebrate!"

David began dating Lesley shortly after he and Shannon resigned in 2017 after their confession of deception. After two years of disorderly divorce, he and Shannon settled their divorce in 2019 with her receiving $ 1.4 million from the community property division, as well as monthly maintenance payments of $ 10,000. They also agreed to the joint custody of their daughters, Sophie, 17, and the twin Stella and Adeline, 14.

Shannon herself moved with her boyfriend John Janssen. In November 2019, she talked about her new man during BravCon. "He is simply a great person," she said. "If I had to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in the movies and you think it's not real. I've never been happier."