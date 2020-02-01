The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Alexis Skyy flirting with Ryan Henry of & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39;

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; grabs the attention of the members of & # 39; Black ink Crew: Chicago & # 39; while catching thirst on Instagram in a small Burberry bikini.

Up News Info –

Alexis Skyy caught "Black ink equipment: Chicago"star Ryan HenryHe drew attention as he published a series of posts about the thirst trap on Instagram. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star sizzled in a Burberry bikini while enjoying the summer heat by the pool.

"I don't know who these niggas are, but I wish they would stay to be able to record my video in peace," Alexis captioned one of his videos, referring to the voices of the men in the background. "Why are they so close?" Ryan commented, to which she began to flirt, "Because maybe you (sic) aren't close enough." He replied with an equally flirty message: "We'll see, you know how I move."

<br />

Alexis Skyy previously dated Fetty Wap. She gave birth to a girl in January 2018 and claimed that the hit creator "Trap Queen" was the father of her baby. The couple separated after the baby was born.

Despite taking her to all appointments with her doctor and attending the birth of the child, the rapper insisted that he is not the father, but said he would always love the baby.

He is not exactly a saint either. During her relationship with Alexis, she allegedly cheated on her with her "Love & Hip Hop" co-star. Masika Kalysha.

Meanwhile, Ryan Henry was previously in a long time relationship with his high school girlfriend Rachel Leigh. They share a son named Mason. The couple separated after he cheated on her employee Kat Jackson.