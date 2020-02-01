The snobbery of the Deion Sanders Professional Football Hall of Fame does not justify so much snub

%MINIFYHTML901048dc1142b6bd40b6f9d361a134f211% %MINIFYHTML901048dc1142b6bd40b6f9d361a134f212%

This was a terribly arrogant statement, so, of course, it wasn't an exaggeration for Deion Sanders. This has been his way since we know him. And above all, it has been an endearing quality.

He is big enough that decades have passed since someone really needed to use his last name. That's how extraordinary he was in what he did. He was among the most magnificent athletes any of us have ever seen. Then perhaps there should be a museum to honor him alone.

The Professional Football Hall of Fame, however, exists as a tribute to those who participate in the best team game. Many of those who have been consecrated there were never close to scoring a touchdown or recording any statistics that offer evidence of their greatness. They put their bodies on the line to ensure others could do these things, to advance their teams' attempts to win.

So imagine how some of them would have felt when they learned that Deion had gone on the radio, on a program as widely distributed as "The Dan Patrick Show," and declared that the Professional Football Hall of Fame had opened its doors to Too many players who did not meet his own personal standard of excellence.

How many of them wondered if they were among those players whom Sanders did not consider fit for tribute? Lawrence Taylor surely did not. Or Ronnie Lott. Or Randy Moss. However, God knows where the line is drawn.

"What is a Hall of Fame member now? Is he a guy who played a long time?" Sanders told Patrick and his audience. "He's so biased now. Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a player who changed the damn game, which made you want to reach into your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That is no longer He is a member of the Hall of Fame.

"Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you are a member of the Hall of Fame, you are a member of the Hall of Fame, you are a member of the Hall of Fame. They let everyone get into this. It is no longer exclusive. And I am not like that. "

Which of the recently awarded in the Hall should we consider Tom, Dick or Harry? Are you talking about the late Tommy Nobis, the terrifying Falcons linebacker who made the Pro Bowl five times and was a member of the NFL All-Decade team during the 1960s? Do you mean Dick LeBeau, who still occupies the tenth place in interceptions in his career despite playing in the 1960s, when teams passed the ball half the time? Or maybe Harry Carson, who won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 1988 and was selected for the Pro Bowl nine times?

Sanders is not the first to make a position like this by debating the dignity of the Hall of Fame. It is common among sports journalists, sports presenters or fans. It is one thing to hear that conversation from those who have never been tested in this particular crucible. Another is to find it from someone who has reached the destination to which many legitimately and reasonably aspire.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame began to induce the legends of the game in 1963. Through 56 classes, it has honored 326 men among the thousands who participated in the NFL competition throughout its century of existence.

That really doesn't seem like much. If you do the calculations on this, the soccer collection of great consecrated persons is not out of proportion, in the least.

Baseball began joining the Hall of Fame in 1936 and has honored 257 players. Since the first class to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, 142 former NBA and ABA players have been selected.

OK, football has more in its room. However, consider that a soccer team comprises 22 full-time contestants to function properly at the highest level. The sport has been played in this way, with offensive and defensive specialists, for more than half of the history of the league. That's more than twice as many athletes as necessary for a baseball team to do business, and more than four times the number of people who take the court for a basketball team.

In addition, there are more defined and specific tasks required in football. The importance of a right fielder or a left fielder is judged primarily in the same way: how many hits the player accumulated, how many of those provided power, how efficient the player was and, ultimately, what his WAR number could be.

Comparing a right guard with strong security is a much greater challenge and yet each one is indispensable for the success of the team.

Despite the apparent indifference of Hall voters for the greatness that encompassed former Steelers, Hines Ward, they have done an excellent job honoring the best players in the game's history. Those who know the game are rarely going to look through a class and wonder how a particular player entered; The arguments are generally more about who is missing.

We are still waiting for Ken Anderson, Jim Marshall and Pat Swilling.

Maybe if their names were Tom Anderson, Dick Marshall and Harry Swilling, they would be there.