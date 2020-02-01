The pumps of the Blake Lively rhythm section at the box office

Blake Lively has been busy promoting his latest movie lately, The rhythm section, however, it seems that their efforts were not enough. At the beginning of this year, Bad Boys for Life It was widely reported in the media, as it exceeded expectations at the box office, enough that producers are already considering a sequel.

Variety says the same cannot be said about Blake The rhythm section, which earned only $ 2.9 million in 3,049 theaters in North America. Expectations for the film were previously set at around $ 4 to $ 8 million.

In addition, the film has also not been positively received by critics and the public, since Cinema Score awarded it a C + rating and official critics a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Blake co-starred with Jude Law in the R-rated action movie.

The film, starring Jude and Lively, explores the main character, played by the latter, who investigates the plane crash that caused the death of his family. Interestingly, the impressive list of the film includes Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of James Bond, as well as Reed Morano, the director of The maid's tale.

Lively appeared in several talk shows earlier this week to promote The rhythm sectionincluding He lives with Kelly and Ryan. Earlier this week it was reported that she and the host talked about what it was like to raise the children. During the episode, Kelly and Blake joked that the hostess should be their surrogate mother.

Ripa added that she would easily be the oldest substitute mother on the face of the earth. In addition, Blake and Kelly shared their thoughts on what it was like to have three children, instead of four. Ripa explained his theory that four children were the perfect amount because it prevents two of them from grouping in the third.

Also, having many children is great because they can protect each other at school. The topic of children aside, Kelly and Blake also discussed how she and Ryan Reynolds love to warm up on social media, which fans have loved over the years.

Kelly told Lively that she was lucky to find someone like Ryan because that comedy style is not for everyone.



