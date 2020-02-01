The most avant-garde Harry Styles looks of all time

Harry Styles It sure lives up to its name.

The 25-year-old singer and former member of Only one direction It has consolidated its place in the world of celebrity fashion over the years. He can surprise with elegant Gucci costumes, as he did in the 2019 Met Gala"That co-chaired." It also looks elegant with simpler outfits and casual clothes.

Animal prints? Check. Floral? Not only for spring. Painted nails? Why not? Styles are nothing but fashion and a true celebrity style icon.

"I love clothes," he said. Woozy magazine in 2019. "That helps a lot. Just getting on stage with a crazy suit with lots of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play."

Also told The Guardian, "What women wear. What men wear. It's not about that for me. If I see a nice shirt and they tell me, & # 39; But it's for ladies & # 39;. I think:" Okaaaay? It doesn't make me want to use it less. "I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, everything becomes much easier."

"A part of that was having a great moment of self-reflection and self-acceptance. I think it's a very free and liberating time," he added. "I think people ask: & # 39; Why not? & # 39; much more. What excites me. It's not just the clothes where the lines have been blurred, it's going through a lot of things. I think you can relate it with music and how genres are being erased. "