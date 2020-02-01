The most avant-garde Harry Styles looks of all time

Harry Styles It sure lives up to its name.
The 25-year-old singer and former member of Only one direction It has consolidated its place in the world of celebrity fashion over the years. He can surprise with elegant Gucci costumes, as he did in the 2019 Met Gala"That co-chaired." It also looks elegant with simpler outfits and casual clothes.
Animal prints? Check. Floral? Not only for spring. Painted nails? Why not? Styles are nothing but fashion and a true celebrity style icon.
"I love clothes," he said. Woozy magazine in 2019. "That helps a lot. Just getting on stage with a crazy suit with lots of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play."
Also told The Guardian, "What women wear. What men wear. It's not about that for me. If I see a nice shirt and they tell me, & # 39; But it's for ladies & # 39;. I think:" Okaaaay? It doesn't make me want to use it less. "I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, everything becomes much easier."
"A part of that was having a great moment of self-reflection and self-acceptance. I think it's a very free and liberating time," he added. "I think people ask: & # 39; Why not? & # 39; much more. What excites me. It's not just the clothes where the lines have been blurred, it's going through a lot of things. I think you can relate it with music and how genres are being erased. "
See photos of the most modern styles looks:
Helene Pambrun
Think pink
The singer appears with the veteran rocker while celebrating the release of his new album. Thin line with a one-night concert with tickets sold out at the Los Angeles Forum in 2019.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Nothing to hide
He was speechless when the singer arrived at the Met Gala 2019 with this Gucci top.
Mike Coppola / WireImage
Bold in blue
The One Direction star wore a blue velvet Gucci suit for the induction ceremony of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 in March 2019.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Styles Stylin & # 39;
You can't deny it … the man has swag, especially when he wears an orange print suit at Radio City Music Hall.
Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Purple Rain
Harry was the fashion prince performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards with this bold metallic print suit with cashmere print.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Sony Music
Floral Phase
At the end of 2017, it was clear that the singer of "Wild Thoughts,quot; was going through a phase of floral costume and we are not complaining.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage
Very suitable
The pop star is cleaned very well, don't you think? Harry wore a perfectly crossed suit for the premiere of Dunkirk in 2017 and we say "bravo!"
Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images
Lord gray
The singer joined some of the world's most beautiful supermodels at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in a gray suit with an elegant pastel green shirt underneath.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Keep it classy
Harry attended the Dunkirk World premiere in an impeccable tuxedo jacket designed by Raf Simons with a classic black dress shirt tucked into black pants that were detailed with an embroidery of red and white bands at the hem.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Edgy fashion
How do men attract attention in fashion week? Tip: Take a look at Harry's leopard print sweater that was worn in the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring / Summer 2014 show.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Pinned down
Harry attended the 2014 British Fashion Awards with a red striped suit that worked perfectly with his semi-combed hair.
Splash News
Elegant coat
Even when he's not trying, the "Kiwi,quot; singer looks great.
Olivia Salazar / WireImage
Cool casual
In 2013, the singer of the boy band wore tight jeans, boots and sunglasses Ray-Ban.
Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
Scarf down
When you win an award at the British Fashion Awards 2013, it means that your style perspective is solid. Also, when you can effortlessly wear a scarf for a great event, you definitely deserve credibility.
Mike Marsland / WireImage
Fresh fashion
Harry's love for fashion was remarkable even at the beginning of his career. The combination of suit jacket and casual pants worked well for the Burberry parade.
Dave M. Benett / Getty Images
3 piece set
Even at 18, the British singer opted for an elegant appearance in a three-piece suit, with a bow tie, for the 2012 BRIT Awards.
Peter Kramer / NBC / NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Prep street
It's true that Harry and the rest of his former bandmates have come a long way in terms of style, but in 2012, the casual and partial dress combo did it for fans.
Danny Martindale / Getty Images
Hair envy
Maybe it's her voluminous hair or dark sunglasses, but the simple T-shirt and pants that Harry wore in 2012 was incredibly cool.
