The capital of Venezuela is booming. Is this the end of the revolution?

CARACAS, Venezuela – Balancing towards D.J. and drinking cocktails on the open terrace of a bar next to the mountain, a party of teenagers from private schools with Prada sneakers and Chanel bags looked towards the slums of the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, which stretched through the valley.

On the poorest outskirts of the city, residents continue to fight against water scarcity and malnutrition. And in the countryside beyond, Venezuela is falling apart, and residents lack even the most basic services, such as electricity and police.

But the richest areas that dot the capital have experienced a surprising economic boom in recent months.

The shopping centers that were abandoned six months ago are full of people, and imported SUVs run through the streets. New restaurants and bars are appearing weekly in the richest parts of the city, with their tables full of foreign entrepreneurs, fashion stores and government experts.