The capital of Venezuela is booming. Is this the end of the revolution?

CARACAS, Venezuela – Balancing towards D.J. and drinking cocktails on the open terrace of a bar next to the mountain, a party of teenagers from private schools with Prada sneakers and Chanel bags looked towards the slums of the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, which stretched through the valley.
On the poorest outskirts of the city, residents continue to fight against water scarcity and malnutrition. And in the countryside beyond, Venezuela is falling apart, and residents lack even the most basic services, such as electricity and police.
But the richest areas that dot the capital have experienced a surprising economic boom in recent months.
The shopping centers that were abandoned six months ago are full of people, and imported SUVs run through the streets. New restaurants and bars are appearing weekly in the richest parts of the city, with their tables full of foreign entrepreneurs, fashion stores and government experts.
"People are tired of surviving," said Raul Anzola, manager of the 1956 Lounge & Bar, which organized the party. "They want to spend, they want to live."
Almost overnight, the authoritarian leader of the country, Nicolás Maduro, has made it possible for some.
With the country's economy derailed by years of mismanagement and corruption, and then brought to the brink of collapse by US sanctions, Maduro was forced to relax the economic restrictions that once defined his socialist government and provided the basis for his political legitimacy .
The changes have helped transform Venezuela in a way that few in Washington or Caracas had imagined, but remember how their allies, Cuba and Nicaragua, relaxed communist policies and allowed some private investment in the face of economic collapse in previous decades.
After years of nationalizing companies, determining the exchange rate and setting the price of basic goods, measures that have lasted a long time. contributed to the chronic shortage: Maduro seems to have made peace with the private sector and has unleashed it. And although the country's economy continues to contract in general, declining regulations have encouraged companies that serve the rich or the export market to invest again.
Dollars are now accepted everywhere, despite Maduro's frequent denunciations of the United States as the root of all Venezuela's problems. The country's currency, the bolivar, useless for hyperinflation, is hard to find.
"I don't see it badly, this process is called dollarization," Maduro said in a television interview in December, referring to the free movement of dollars. "Thank God it exists."
Seeing shelves stocked again has also helped ease tensions in the capital, where anger over the lack of Over the years, basic needs have helped fuel mass protests.
Under the new economy, Maduro's supporters among the Venezuelan elite live generously from business and foreign exchange reserves, which US sanctions prevented them from spending abroad. In the 1956 Salon, teenagers and their parents drank champagne and talked about the next yacht trips.
The transformation also brought some relief to the millions of Venezuelans who have families abroad and can now receive and spend their remittances in dollars on imported food.
But the boom has also had a cost.
The new free market economy completely excludes half of Venezuelans without access to dollars. This exacerbated inequality, the most capitalist of diseases, and undermines Maduro's claim to preserve the legacy of greater social equality left by his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, and his "Bolivarian Revolution."
In his speeches, Maduro continues to promote a vision of Venezuela in which everyone shares their resources, but the gap between rhetoric and reality is greater than ever, said Ramiro Molino, an economist at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas.
"The struggle for survival has forced the government to become pragmatic," Molino said. "Only the narrative remains socialist."
Even some members of the ruling party described the changes under Maduro as a betrayal of the Chávez socialist-inspired movement and its declared mission of helping the poor.
"This is a wild capitalism that erases years of struggle," said Elias Jaua, former vice president of Chavez, who is still on the board of the Maduro Socialist Party.
Oil production, the largest source of funds in the country, is stabilizing after falling to lower levels since the 1940s when Maduro relaxed state control over the sector and embraced private investment.
But instead of continuing with the lavish public spending that marked the era of Chavez, there have been deep cuts in social programs. Venezuelan government spending fell 25 percent last year, according to the Caracas-based consultancy Ecoanalítica.
The drastic economic liberalization has been accompanied by political repression designed to eliminate the last vestiges of organized opposition to the Maduro government. This new model has led some Venezuelans to call their country "tropical China."
As a sign of new market confidence, around 100 Venezuelan companies have requested to issue new bonds in 2019, the highest figure in a decade. The country's largest rum producer, Ron Santa Teresa, last week completed the country's first new issue of shares in the local stock exchange in 11 years.
The government reduced bureaucracy and turned a blind eye to taxes, fueling a boom in private exports of everything from oil to chocolate, enriching traditionally politically connected business elites.
Imports from private companies exceeded those made by the state for the first time in the modern history of Venezuela last year, according to economist Molino.
"There is a lot of money circulating right now, you just need to know how to find it," Zairet López, an accountant, recently said at a music festival in Caracas, which charged an entry fee of $ 70, or the equivalent of 14 months salary. country minimum
The open-air festival, with the best bands of emigrants from Venezuela, $ 12 burgers and craft beer, was one of the countless entertainment events that have flourished around the former shady capital in recent months.
The economic opening has had a very uneven impact on Venezuelans.
Well-connected military officials and officials have benefited from a great deal of new business opportunities and government concessions in everything from gold mining to beach hotels. By reducing access to foreign travel and banking, sanctions have also forced these elites to spend on their homes, which has boosted luxury domestic consumption.
Tired of waiting for political change, the upper and middle classes opposed to Mr. Maduro have taken advantage of the foreign savings reserved during the Venezuelan oil boom in the 2000s, when the government granted citizens billions of dollars to highly subsidized exchange rates.
Venezuelans had deposits abroad worth $ 136 billion in 2018, according to the country's Central Bank. Even if it is divided evenly among Venezuelans, this figure equals $ 4,500 per person. But a few Venezuelans had much more than that.
Those who are further down the social ladder increasingly depend on the money sent by the millions of Venezuelans who have He emigrated in recent years to survive. According to Mr. Molina, the economist, about 40 percent of Venezuelan households receive money from abroad, a total of about $ 3.5 billion a year, which has become crucial to keep Venezuela's economy afloat .
"The government has been able to achieve the effect of abundance, and it is very powerful," said Felix Seijas, director of the Delphos pollster, based in Caracas. "It brings some relief that helps reduce social tension."
But about half of all Venezuelans do not have access to dollars. Most of them live in the provinces, where they barely survive thanks to government grants of devalued local currency and subsidized food, according to Delphos. Much of that food is imported or packaged by private companies that once made fun of Maduro as coup plotters and parasites.
And while assorted stores and busy restaurants have improved the mood in the capital for some, after years of relentless economic decline, they have not changed the country's overall economic outlook.
Venezuela's gross domestic product is expected to lose another 10 percent this year after declining by more than two-thirds since 2013, the biggest decline in modern history outside a war zone, according to the International Monetary Fund.
According to Delphos, about 80 percent of Venezuelans think they are worse or equal than a year ago. And although the government's economic changes have reduced the incentive for the demonstrations, at least in the capital, almost two out of every three Venezuelans said they would protest, if the conditions were correct.
"The discontent has become latent, but it is not gone," said Seijas.
For most Venezuelans, Maduro's reforms have only brought marginal relief from the economic devastation of recent years.
Mariely Marin, 30, sells cotton candy in a square in downtown Caracas. She earns $ 2 per day, just enough to buy food and not enough to treat a respiratory illness that recently cost her a lung.
"This is a way to cover up reality," he said of the crowd of people taking selfies in the lit square filled with street vendors selling popcorn and candy. “Those who have met another Venezuela understand that things are not right. It is obvious that the crisis continues. "