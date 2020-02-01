The 12th International Aviation and Space Exhibition "Aviasvit,quot; will be held in Ukraine – Defense Blog

The 12th International Aviation and Space Exhibition, "AVIASVIT-XXI,quot; will be held at the International Exhibition Center in the capital of Ukraine from October 13 to 16.

The Hall will take place on the eve of the Day of the Defender of Ukraine together with the XVII International Specialized Exhibition "Weapons and Security – 2020,quot;.

Such an exhibition format is due to the fact that Ukraine is one of the few countries with its own aerospace industry whose level of development and status are closely linked to the development of the defense industry and directly affect the country's defense potential.

Aircraft and missile engineering is the national pride for many generations of Ukrainians, the development of this high-tech priority industry has a positive impact on the economic development of the state.

Ukraine is one of the 8-10 countries in the world that have a complete cycle of space technology development and experience in the construction of space ports.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that has the ability to complete the aviation equipment production cycle.

The Ukrainian military transport plane proved to be one of the best in the world.

Ukraine has a powerful base of repair, aircraft and engine construction companies, where production lines are now being re-equipped, while programs aimed at replacing Russian components are being implemented.

Ukraine has abundant training traditions along with a large number of professional workers and significant research potential.

For now, the aviation industry is becoming one of the most attractive and promising for investment in Ukraine, while air transport in Ukraine has the highest growth rates in Europe.

Place: International Exhibition Center: Ukraine, Kyiv, Brovarsky Ave, 15, metro station "Livoberezhna,quot;

Contacts: tel .: +38 (044) 201-11-63, email: (protected email)