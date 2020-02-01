Texas Tech vs Kansas Live Streams Reddit TV

A Big-12 Conflict is Really on tap among the 3 Kansas Jayhawks along with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is getting in to the match sexy, with won 5 in a row. Kansas’ shield Christian Braun stuffed the stat sheet, finding right up 16 points along with two rebounds.

Kansas endured a grim 91-62 conquer to Texas Tech once both teams met in February of this past calendar year. Possibly Kansas has far more chance in your home in the place of travel? See the match-up and assess back again on CBS sports activities for the particulars.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Live Streams Reddit

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-7), led by head coach Chris Beard, host the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3) at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET in a Big 12 conference game.

The Mountaineers have only lost three games this season, to St. John’s (70-68), No. 3 Kansas (60-53) and Kansas State (84-68). West Virginia has won its last two, against Missouri (74-51) and Texas (97-59). Guard Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds in the Mizzou game.