Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union – Dwyane Wade rejects it!

Last week, actor Terry Crews made headlines by publicly contradicting Gabrielle Union's racism claim on the set of America's Got Talent. Terry, who also worked on the program, said Gabby was wrong or lying, and there was no racism in the program.

Immediately after Terry made those comments, he was universally criticized by blacks through entertainment. They were furious because Terry would hit Gabby publicly, even before NBC Universal (the owner of American talent GoT) had the opportunity to investigate his claims.

Terry wrote: “I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that is what I did. I apologize. You've been through a lot of things in this business, and with that, I empathize with the fight towards equity and equality in the workplace. ”

He continued with: “I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I'm sorry, and I'm here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first taking into account the experience of another person. "

Terry applauded Gabrielle and called her "a role model for the entire black community."

Then he wrote: “I informed @ KevinHart4real a while ago, it required 2 & # 39; to recognize the discomfort of other people & # 39; Now, I have to do the same. I wish to excuse the observations I made. I recognize that there are a lot of black women wounded and torn down by what I said and also by what I did not say. "

He also stated: “I allowed disrespectful comments directed to my family and me to react with anger instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more damage, and I hope to amend any pain that has caused those who were hurt by my words. "

Gabrielle has not reacted to Terry's apologies, but her other half has. Dwyane went to Twitter and posted: "Somebody, take the phone @terrycrews,quot;.

And Terry's apologies are not going well on Twitter either. Here are some answers to Terry's letter to Gabby: