Taylor Swift rejects the claims the Grammy omitted for incomplete reasons

According to reports, the team of the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; He contacted the organizers of the awards ceremony days before the live event to get a guarantee that he will win the prize of the song of the year.

Taylor Swift He reportedly chose to skip the Grammy awards last Sunday, January 26, because he was not guaranteed victory.

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the singer's team spoke with the organizers of the show a few days before the live event and said that Swift would only attend and act if it was guaranteed that he would win the Song prize of the year.

However, according to reports, it was reported that the winners are not known by those who plan the show, and that they would not give up the rules for it.

"(His team) called and wanted to make sure that he would win the Grammy. And although it wasn't an explicit demand, they were certainly fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she was not a winner, she won't come to the Grammys, "said a source.

Another shared: "It's widely known in the industry that (the Swift team) called to find out if he was getting a Grammy, they didn't tell him, so it wasn't. It's not uncommon (for an artist) to want to know. And everyone they know that Taylor loves to win, win, win. "

However, a spokesman for the star called the accusations "100 percent false and laughable," adding: "She just didn't go to the Grammys. You need to calm down."

Swift was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. He lost the song of the year by Billie eilish"Bad Guy", while Eilish also won the Best Pop Vocal Album with "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", And Lizzo won the Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts."