Taylor Swift points to Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn in Neftflix Doc

Taylor Swift has just released a new documentary on Netflix called Miss americana, in which he explores some of the most controversial aspects of his career, and even his personal relationships. the Reputation The artist also touched politics.

According to Salon, Swift takes pictures of Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, comparing her to Donald Trump. A scene in your document shows the Lover singer reacting to Blackburn's victory during the 2018 race.

Blackburn became the first senator to represent the state of Tennessee, the home of Swift. Blackburn is also from the state. Swift points to the supposed irony that a woman whose policies and policies remind Trump would be the first senator.

The singer and songwriter solemnly joked that she was like "Trump in a wig." Swift said that Marsha Blackburn was attending a "world of the 1950s,quot; in which women are subjected to the old-school social norms and standards. In addition, Swift shot Blackburn for his vote against the Violence Against Women law and same-sex marriage.

Taylor says his policies were like a violation of "basic human rights," and he hated the way the politician framed his views as if they were "Tennessee Christian values." Early today, Taylor was in the media once again for his new documentary that he began broadcasting on Netflix today.

The singer's followers will remember in 2018 when she publicly denounced the policies of Marsha Blackburn, the Republican candidate who was complaining about the position of senator at that time.

After years of staying away from politics, a time during which she was criticized by other celebrities, Taylor finally announced her support for the Democratic Senate candidate. He urged his fans to vote on social media, which also led to a massive increase in voter registration in his native Tennessee.

However, it did not work in his favor, because despite the increase in voter registration, Marsha Blackburn still won. It is difficult to say why the increase in voter registration did not lead to a victory for the Democratic candidate.



