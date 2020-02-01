Tamra Judge sets the record immediately after Fan suggests that RHOC ruined their family relationships!

%MINIFYHTMLb14cdc0dee8d2d8c297ae8f03b58351a11% %MINIFYHTMLb14cdc0dee8d2d8c297ae8f03b58351a12%

After a social media user said that being part of the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County shattered his family, Tamra Judge applauded! This is what she had to say!

Since announcing its departure from the popular television series, the RHOC audience has only been talking about what can lead to much speculation on the subject.

That said, it is not surprising that someone suggested something inaccurate.

Tamra was part of the reality TV show for no less than 12 seasons, which means she was one of the oldest cast members on RHOC or any of the other Real Housewives variations!

Upon hearing that she was leaving, fans were not sure how to react, but quickly began to share their feelings online.

A fan, in particular, left an interesting comment under one of Tamra's publications that showed a collage of her camping trip with her husband, Eddie.

They wrote: ‘I think not being in the program will help you get closer to your family. I don't say the program causes (d) any problem, but now you'll have more time to enjoy your privacy. "

This caused the reality show celebrity to respond and clarify things, writing: "My family is back together now."

The follower did not question him, as they rewritten how happy they were to hear that.

The conversation also attracted other followers who expressed their happiness for the same, and one wrote: "That is incredible! Very happy for you. You deserve much happiness."

While her family problems have been documented in RHOC for years, Tamra did not go into details regarding her best relationships, in her response.

It is no secret that she and her daughter, Sidney, have not been on good terms, with the mother texting her at least "once a month,quot; with no response.

However, Tamra still believes that one day they will meet again as he mentioned in the program that "I don't think he is at a point of no return." I think there will be a time when we will be together again. "



