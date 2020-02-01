Takumi Minamino: I can't forget Jurgen Klopp's first words for me | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa116cfe0feeeae57026ebe08559a9c5c11% %MINIFYHTMLa116cfe0feeeae57026ebe08559a9c5c12%

Before the Liverpool home clash with Southampton on Saturday, the Japan striker sits in one of his first interviews since joining the European champions.





%MINIFYHTMLa116cfe0feeeae57026ebe08559a9c5c13% %MINIFYHTMLa116cfe0feeeae57026ebe08559a9c5c14% Takumi Minamino tells us why he joined Liverpool, how he is adapting to life in Merseyside and what Jurgen Klopp told him at his first meeting.

Liverpool's new signing, Takumi Minamino, tells us why he decided to move to Anfield, how he is settling in Merseyside and what Jurgen Klopp told him in his first meeting that left such a lasting impression.

Liverpool had not planned to do any business in the January transfer window after climbing to the top of the table after an extraordinary undefeated start in the Premier League season.

That was until they faced Red Bull Salzburg in two games of the Champions League group stage before Christmas in which Minamino starred, scoring in the first clash at Anfield, after which Liverpool players told him to Klopp that the international of Japan should sign.

Minamino caught Liverpool's attention when they met Salzburg in the Champions League

Other teams, including Manchester United and AC Milan, also searched for the striker, only for Liverpool to win the race for his signature after paying his purchase clause of £ 7.25 million.

So how does the 25-year-old acclimate to Merseyside after officially joining the club in early January?

"I just found a new house to live in and I'm getting settled, so I'm pretty relaxed right now living in Liverpool," he said in an exclusive interview with Sky sports.

"All the players are very welcoming, but especially Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, since they live near me. And the players who can speak German are also very useful."

"The schedule is very tight, so I don't have enough time to study English. But when we move, I try to read books and remember the words."

The schedule is very tight, so I don't have enough time to study English. But when we moved, I try to read books and remember the words. Takumi Minamino

"The best words to describe my feeling (by signing for Liverpool) were of joy and joy."

With a lot of the best teams in Europe, according to reports, also interested in Minamino, what made Liverpool choose the current Premier League leaders?

"I can't tell you what other teams approached me, but some Premier League clubs and Germans," he said. "The reason I chose to come to Liverpool was that playing for Liverpool was one of my dreams since my childhood, so I had no reason to say no."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory at West Ham in the Premier League

"I like Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres and Liverpool was one of my favorite clubs while growing up.

"I was very impressed with his strong mentality of returning from 3-0 and I remember how they played in that second half (against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final)."

Minamino was thrown into the deep end after making his debut against, of all teams, Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, a few days after officially sealing his move to Liverpool.

Minamino made his Liverpool debut against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup

However, despite being asked to replace Sadio Mane's ratchet tendon in the club's 2-1 victory at Wolves later in January, the player is still adjusting to Klopp's demands.

"The first thing is to adjust to the team's strategy and after that I would like to show my strengths," he said.

"I have to play 100 percent in practice sessions and then appeal to my teammates and the manager so I can play better."

"During the real games, I have to feel the team's strategies and then, after that, I have to attract my strengths to the other players. And if I can do that, I think I can play."

1:09 Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp says the new signing Takumi Minamino will provide the team with multiple options, but insists he will need time to adapt. Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp says the new signing Takumi Minamino will provide the team with multiple options, but insists he will need time to adapt.

In his first two appearances for his new team, Minamino has been parked first in the middle, and then on the left side of a line of three men, although he is happy to play in any position.

"It can vary depending on the opponents and it's really hard to say: & # 39; I want to play in this position & # 39;" he said.

"But I would like to play very well in any position, it is not easy to say a (particular) position, but maybe I am still looking for that position."

However, even though he was still trying to understand the English language, Klopp's first words to Minamino made a great impression on his new position.

"I can't forget his words: two or three days after joining the club, he said he could play any way he wanted and said they just enjoy playing the way they want," Minamino revealed.

"So I was very happy as a player because he said that. In the locker room, he is very good at motivating the players, so I want to respond to his motivation even in practice sessions and in real games."

Minamino now hopes to help Liverpool win the Premier League

Minamino is likely to hear many more motivational conversations from the Liverpool manager, as the club near the end of its 30 years of waiting for a top-notch title, a hope that the striker also wants to help end.

"I would like to contribute to the team winning the Premier League first, but the closest goal is to play in the games and make a goal, or even help one," Minamino said.

"Of course I am very happy to be in this club, but I am not sure that we win the Premier League title yet. So to make sure 100 percent, I would like to contribute and offer my power and strength to the team."