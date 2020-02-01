Super Rugby: Crusaders make a winning start, Sunwolves surprise the rebels | Rugby Union News





Will Jordan scored a try in each half

The Crusaders began their bid for a fourth consecutive Super Rugby title with a 43-25 bonus point victory over the Waratahs.

The end Will Jordan and center Braydon Ennor scored two attempts each for the Crusaders, who led 24-6 in the break.

The Waratahs closed the gap at 24-18 after 57 minutes with two quick attempts by debutant Mark Nawaqanitawase, but the Crusaders extended their lead again with scores from Jordan, Ennor and Luke Romano.

"I think it was a good way to start the season," said Crusaders captain Scott Barrett. "We wanted to start well and set the pace in this competition."

Former England center Ben Te & # 39; o had a winning start with the Sun wolves when they started their last season in Super Rugby with a 36-27 victory over the Rebels in Fukuoka

The Tokyo-based team is being kicked out of the southern hemisphere tournament at the end of the season and made a challenging statement with a five-to-four win.

The wolves of the sun celebrate an attempt against the rebels

They led 22-13 at halftime with attempts by captain Keisuke Moriya, pillar Jarred Adams and end Tautalatasi Tasi, then added attempts through lateral James Dargaville and flying half Garth April to lead 36-13 in the middle of the second half.

April added four conversions and a penalty of 16 points.

The rebels joined with attempts by Andrew Kellaway and Andrew Deegan to reduce the lead to nine points with five minutes remaining.