Super League 2020: how Luke Gale of Leeds Rhinos was made in Doncaster | Rugby League News

When Luke Gale agreed to join Leeds Rhinos for the 2020 Super League season, it meant a return to the place where he was educated in the best points of the rugby league between the ages of 12 and 19.

But it was in the final school of National League Two, now League One, with Doncaster, that prepared him to become one of the best media of the last decade.

After spending eight games borrowed at Keepmoat Stadium along with then rhino teammate Luke Burgess in 2007, Gale returned for a full campaign next season and would play a leading role when the team trained by Ellery Hanley achieved promotion to The National League One.

However, it was by no means an easy journey for teenager Gale, who was forced to grow rapidly when he faced some battle-hardened professionals.

"It was hard and I can remember leaving the field several times thinking they were aggressive men," Gale said. Sky sports.

"You are a young man, so you have to learn quite quickly because it was a very tough competition, but Doncaster was very successful."

"The base I got there was first class and I ended up scoring something like 45 attempts that season. God knows how I scored so many because I haven't been so prolific throughout my career and it's mainly assists.

"But behind that, Harlequins RL came for me and gave me the opportunity to return to the Super League."

Gale's demonstrations to help Doncaster win the promotion through the play-offs and reach the final of the Northern Rail Cup, where they were overwhelmed 60-0 by the eventual National League One champions, Salford City Reds , they saw him honored as the young player of the division of the year. for 2008

His transition to life in the club was helped by the fact that at that time the president was Craig Harrison, who still serves as Gale's agent to this day and has also become a close friend during his career as player.

Having his boss as his agent is an unusual situation for a player, but Gale has many good memories of that moment, not least after the 18-10 victory over Oldham in the 2008 play-off final.

Luke Gale is back in Leeds, where he played in the youth system.

"We were promoted to the National League One and he owned a large property at that time with a large group," Gale said.

"The coach returned directly to his huge mansion and we all jumped into the pool fully dressed!

"We have been good friends since then and we have had a 12-year relationship. He is actually my son's godfather and that was the beginning of a flourishing relationship."

That season proved to be the launching pad for a race in which Gale impressed Harlequins RL and Bradford Bulls before being defeated by Castleford Tigers for the 2015 campaign.

Luke Gale's goal against St Helens sent Castleford to the 2017 Grand Final

It was in the Tigers that he won the recognition of England, not to mention that he was named Man of Steel after being a key component of the team that won the 2017 League Leaders Shield and reached the Grand Final of the Super League: Gale He kicked the drop goal they sent to Old Trafford in the dramatic semifinal victory over St Helens.

However, the last two years have been frustrating for the 31-year-old, as the injury restricted him to only 15 appearances for Castleford in 2018 and forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.

He has already played again in the Leeds preseason games and is ready for his first competitive outing when the Rhinos host Hull FC in the second game of the double header at Headingley on Sunday.

"It has been 18 months massively frustrating, but the adversity you face in your career helps you," Gale said.

"I remember that in 2017, when everything was going well and everyone patted you on the back, it's easy and life is great.

"Everyone tells you how good you are and you're in the headlines every week, but you learn a lot more about yourself when times are tough and that has helped me in the last 18 months."