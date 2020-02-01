Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, all fit for Sunday's showdown | NFL news





San Francisco runner Tevin Coleman (R) participated in a training on Friday

Injuries will not be a main story in Super Bowl LIV, live at Sky Sports this Sunday.

The final injury report of Friday's week revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs do not have players with game day designations heading to battle in Miami for the NFL championship.

For San Francisco, runner Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and deep Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were full participants in the practice on Friday.

The San Francisco 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since their era of dominance in the 80s and 90s. Can they return to glory on Sunday?

They were limited participants at the beginning of the week. Coleman's availability had been in doubt after he dislocated his shoulder in the 49ers' victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on January 19.

As for Kansas City, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and Deon Yelder (Achilles), and center Austin Reiter (doll) were full participants for the third consecutive day.

Jeff Reinebold and Rob Ryan analyze the story of the tape before the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday

Statistical attack

If the 49ers win, it will be his sixth title, tying with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history, as well as the third quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after his two while backing Tom Brady with the Patriots .

If bosses win, Mahomes will be the first player to win the MVP and the Super Bowl before the age of 25. It would also be a long-awaited individual milestone for Andy Reid, who holds the record for most regular season victories as head coach without winning the Super Bowl (207).

