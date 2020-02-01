Super Bowl LIV Predictions: Sky Sports NFL presenters choose 49ers or Chiefs | NFL news







Who will go to the top on Sunday? Sky Sports experts make their choices

Super Bowl LIV sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. But who wins?

Well, well, we've gathered the estimates Sky sports experts covering the big game, live in Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 10 p.m., to get their predictions.

Together with Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold, read on to see the predictions of Rob Ryan, Shaun Gayle, Josh Norman and Richard Graves Super Bowl LIV …

1:55 Who will take his place among the greats in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami? Tune in to Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 10 p.m. on Sunday. Who will take his place among the greats in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami? Tune in to Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Neil Reynolds

Super Bowl Selection: 49ERS

"This is a Super Bowl so difficult to predict, it really is a coin toss game due to the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. But I have seen great quarterbacks knocked down by defenses in the past, especially Seattle to Peyton Manning in New York

5:37 Check out how the San Francisco 49ers came to Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs Check out how the San Francisco 49ers came to Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs

"I think the 49ers pass race will have one day. They also have a good race game, so I think San Francisco will win it, something like 34-17. In fact, I think they will do a bit of a number

"I hope I'm wrong, I hope Mahomes will enlighten him, but I really like the 49ers in this one."

Jeff Reinebold

Super Bowl Selection: HEADS

Patrick Mahomes: a special start The story behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his record career start.

"I think this is one of the most balanced and equal Super Bowls in recent memory. Both teams are outstanding teams and their strengths face each other."

"Since the position of quarterback is so important in the NFL today, I have to give the advantage to Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes. I went through it in my mind: I give the advantage of the offensive line to Kansas City, I give the line defensive edge to San Francisco, San Francisco linebackers, Kansas City runners, Kansas City open receivers, high school I really think KC is a little better. Special teams are too close.

1:38 The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to end 50 years of pain in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, so will it finally be the party for Andy Reid's men? The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to end 50 years of pain in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, so will it finally be the party for Andy Reid's men?

"So it will really be reduced to the quarterback game and I think Mahomes has all those weapons around him and the ability to create plays and extend plays like him … That's not a hit for Jimmy Garoppolo, I think I really believe that Mahomes is the best player in the NFL right now.

"And in the big games, when the quarterback has the ball in his hands on every play of the game, I think it will be the deciding factor in a very, very good Super Bowl."

Super Bowl LIV Countdown All the accumulation, color and flavor of the Super Bowl week with Sky Sports NFL that are in Miami counting to start on Sunday at 11.30 p.m.

Rob ryan

Super Bowl Selection: 49ERS

"I've been saying Kansas City all along, I love Patrick Mahomes and that offense, but I'll keep the team that is more complete for me."

"I think Kyle Shanahan is an excellent coach. If he gets a head start, Kansas City has quit a few times but comes back, I think he can take it. I think he learned from that Super Bowl before."

1:04 The San Francisco 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since their era of dominance in the 80s and 90s. Can they return to glory on Sunday? The San Francisco 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since their era of dominance in the 80s and 90s. Can they return to glory on Sunday?

"So I'm going to go with the best team, and I think those are the 49ers. The best show is Kansas City, but it reminds me of the Super Bowl where I was with New England when we were lucky to win the best show." on the grass, which were the St Louis Rams. I will continue with the Niners. "

Shaun gayle

Super Bowl Selection: 49ERS

"I will go with the 49ers, the reason is that the statistics show that the teams that have the best classified offense along with the best ranked defense, for example in the top 10, generally get ahead. This is the first time, I think, that a team with these classifications is the underdog and that is simply for Patrick Mahomes and what he has been able to achieve.

The story of Kyle Shanahan The story behind Kyle Shanahan's path to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

"As a team in general, I think the 49ers have a better chance because defensively, they are a little taller than Kansas City. The Chiefs have come on the defensive, but in the most important game of their careers, can they keep that up? No I think they can.

"They have a very complicated offense, the 49ers. They will cause some problems. Mahomes will score his points, but the key is to run the ball for the 49ers against the Kansas City defense and keep Mahomes out. I go with the Niners."

Josh Norman

Super Bowl Selection: HEADS

4:58 Take a look at how the Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers Take a look at how the Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl LIV, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers

"Prediction?! 28-35 referees. Let me stop playing, whatever red team is out there.

"It's hard, but I must say that they give one to Andy Reid, the old Reid. Kansas City. I think if he can get one, he will solve many things for him."

"But the game will be won in the trenches. If Kansas City can stop the 49ers D line, they will win the game. But if they can't, then the 49ers will have the advantage."

Super Bowl LIV: the reporter's diary Before Super Bowl LIV, Sky Sports NFL's main writer, James Simpson, guides him through the madness in Miami …

Richard Graves

Super Bowl Selection: HEADS

"Any other year in the NFL, you would say the defense wins championships. However, not this year, because it is Patrick Mahomes. We have seen him fall 24-0 in a playoff game, twice due to a double-digit deficit in the AFC championship game.

"The success of the 49ers is based on a four-man race to reach the quarterback. If they can't do it on Sunday and allow Mahomes to get out of the pocket and extend the plays, they have speed to run out. With the receiving core and not You can cover deeply and cover Travis Kelce in the middle.

"They have too many weapons in this Kansas City offense and because of that, I think it's about two and a half years, maybe three quarters, but finally the Chiefs run out of 24-24 winners."

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.