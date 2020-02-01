Super Bowl 2020 commercials: See the best ads before Super Bowl 54

%MINIFYHTMLb68180766018ca81ce4d8de25bb7d6f111% %MINIFYHTMLb68180766018ca81ce4d8de25bb7d6f112%

Super Bowl ads are not cheap. Fox reportedly charged up to $ 5.6 million for a 30-second place in the game this year.

In a movement to gain additional exposure and generate enthusiasm on social networks, most companies launch teasers, or even all of their commercials, before the big game. That practice has become popular in recent years as brands work to create a coveted viral ad remembered among the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

For those of you who can't wait until February 2, here is an advanced view of all the ads that will be published during the 2020 Super Bowl, updated with new leaks as they filter.

NFL "Next 100,quot; – Teaser

A continuation of the popular commercial "NFL 100,quot; of the NFL will air before the Super Bowl. Like last year, the announcement is expected to present a litany of NFL stars, as it awaits the "next 100,quot; years.

Avocados from Mexico – Teaser

This year's announcement of the Super Bowl of Avocados from Mexico introduces actress Molly Ringwald, who plays a leading woman in the fictional "Mexican Avocado Shopping Network."

Budweiser

The Budweiser Super Bowl announcement, called "typical Americans," features inspiring people like Ken Nwadike Jr., founder of the Free Hugs Project, and Hannah Gavios, who finished the 2019 New York City marathon with crutches.

Budweiser Canada: Wassap Again

This is a parody of the famous commercial "Wassup,quot; by Budweiser, which turns 20 this year. It will only air in Canada.

Bud Light Seltzer – Teaser

If you've been watching the NFL playoffs, you've seen a lot of commercials about Bud Light Seltzer. Bud Light filmed two different ads starring Post Malone and a fan vote will decide which one runs during the big game.

Cheetos – Teaser

MC Hammer is the star of this year's Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, which takes viewers through the supposed "U Can & # 39; t Touch This,quot; origin story.

Doritos – Teaser

This year's Doritos Super Bowl commercials feature "Old Town Road,quot; singer Lil Nas X in a showdown with actor Sam Elliott of "The Big Lebowski,quot; fame.

Hyundai – Teaser

Hyundai went with a star-filled cast for its Super Bowl commercial in 2020, with Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch.

Little Caesars – Teaser

The Little Caesars Super Bowl announcement, starring Rainn Wilson, is the first announcement the company will publish during the big game.

Mountain Dew – Teaser

The Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial, starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross, is a parody of "The Shining."

OLAY – Teaser

Former NASA astronaut Nicole Stott is the focus of Olay's Super Bowl commercial "Make Space for Women."

Planters – Teaser

The planters created perhaps the biggest stir of any Super Bowl ad so far by "killing,quot; Mr. Peanut, the pet of the entire company. Campaign promotion was based after the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash a week before the Super Bowl.

Pop-Tarts – Teaser

The first Pop-Tarts Super-Bowl commercial, starring Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye, promises to "fix,quot; the "boring,quot; pretzel with the introduction of Pop-Tarts Pretzel.

Pringles – Teaser

The characters of "Rick and Morty,quot; of Adult Swim are trapped inside the commercial Pringles Super Bowl.

SodaStream – Teaser

The SodaStream Super Bowl commercial is about sustainability and water on Mars, starring Bill Nye the Science Guy and aspiring astronaut Alyssa Carson.

TurboTax

The TurboTax Super Bowl announcement will be the next turn in its "All People Are Tax People,quot; advertising campaign.