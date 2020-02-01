Sunday Super League Discussion Points: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos vs. Hull FC | Rugby League News





Castleford and Toronto start the action in Sunday's double header at Headingley

We take a look at what is said as Toronto Wolfpack prepares to make its Super League debut against Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos prepare to open the season against Hull FC …

Radford expects the back rows to be the stars

If a head coach knows one or two things about what makes a good back row, then Lee Radford of Hull FC is probably the best ranked to judge him.

A second hard-nosed rower during his two spells playing for the Whites and Blacks, plus a season with Bradford Bulls, Radford has significantly strengthened his pack with two overhangs in that position during the winter.

The new signing of Hull FC Josh Jones received a call from Great Britain in 2019

Britain's international Josh Jones was recruited to the back of his impressive exhibits for Salford Red Devils, while the imposing Manu Ma & # 39; joined from the side of NRL Parramatta Eels.

Radford was particularly pleased to secure Jones's signing and is eager to take advantage of the physical attributes that make him such a difficult player to handle for opponents.

"For me, he (Jones) was the best runner in the competition last year and every time we played with him, it caused us some real problems," Radford said. Sky sports.

"I've been an admirer of him for a while now and getting him through the door was really nice because there was genuine competition for his signature."

Manu Ma & # 39; u is one of the most striking new recruits of Hull FC for 2020

"It has an unorthodox shape and is very thick for a back row, and putting it on the ground is difficult. We are discovering that in training and some children are fighting with him there."

Meanwhile, Ma & # 39; u is nicknamed & # 39; The Tongan Terminator & # 39; and has a fearsome reputation, but it has made a good impression on Radford.

"It's been great, it's a very well spoken human being that you probably won't want to cross!" Radford said. "I love the way he plays and also the way he trains."

The pair is among the seven new signings on the Radford 21-man team for the opening of the Hull Super League season to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, although Danny Houghton is ruled out after a thumb surgery.

First test for Toronto and SBW

Sonny Bill Williams watched from the barrier when Toronto played against Castleford in the preseason

Before Hull tackles Leeds on Sunday afternoon, Headingley is the host of a game that many curious spectators eagerly anticipate for two reasons.

First, because Toronto Wolfpack makes its long-awaited Super League bow against Castleford Tigers, and secondly because cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams will make his debut for the Canadian team.

It will be the first completion in the colors of Wolfpack for the back row, which changed back to the code of 13 rugby union men during the winter, but was only a spectator for the 16-10 victory over Castleford Tigers in the last testimony of Michael Shenton month.

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott warned that it will take time for Williams to catch up with the rigors of the rugby league, and the former NRL Grand Final winner has echoed those views.

1:50 Williams admits that he will surely be "quite rusty,quot; when he returns to the rugby league after a five-year absence. Williams admits that he will surely be "quite rusty,quot; when he returns to the rugby league after a five-year absence.

"Hopefully it doesn't take all season," Williams said. "But in the past, I understand what it takes to get there.

"Realistically, I know I will be quite rusty after five years, so I am trying to base my game on hard work and adapt to how the Toronto boys play."

"They have been quite successful in recent years and just training with the boys, I understand why."

"They are a group of humble and hardworking men, and I think the rugby coach's philosophy suits children and you can tell how everyone cares about the team."

Shenton wanting to get going

Michael Shenton can't wait to get back to competitive action for Castleford

Castleford, on the other hand, enters the season with the aim of ensuring that they end up among the play-off contestants again after sneaking into the top five in the points difference in 2019.

A loss to runner-up Salford in the semifinals denied the Tigers a return to Old Trafford for the Grand Final last year and Daryl Powell's men are optimistic to be reorganizing the title once again.

An appearance in the Grand Final would be the perfect way for Castleford captain Shenton to complete his testimony year and the Pontefract native is proud of the way the club has developed under the direction of head coach Powell.

"It has been great to play for the team and be part of it, but also to see the team grow and the club grow as it has done on the field as well," said Shenton. Sky sports.

"It is a very proud moment to see where it is also because it is a team where you bring players who want to win trophies, while in past seasons that might not have been the case."

"Definitely for that we are challenging. It's the way we train and the way we want to play. We want to be challenging and play in the big games, so I'm excited that everything will happen again now."

"It seems like years have passed since I played a suitable competitive game, so it should be a fantastic environment that makes it a little more special."

Gale eager to return to Rhinos

The infrastructure at Headingley could have changed beyond recognition since the last time he put on a Rhinos shirt as part of his academy, but the club itself still feels the same for Luke Gale.

The midfielder will make his competitive debut for Leeds at the age of 31 when they face Hull FC on Sunday, as they have appeared in the preseason warm-up games.

Gale is set up to form a potentially exciting mid-back partnership with Robert Lui, as the team, now under the guidance of Richard Agar permanently, aspires to return to being among the contenders for those covered in the Super League.

Newcomer companions Matt Prior, Alex Mellor and Rhys Evans may also bow to Yorkshire rivals, Hull, and Gale is excited to return to Leeds for this new chapter in club history.

"The infrastructure has changed, but it still has the feeling of being a massive club," Gale said. "Everything is really professional and they have welcomed me with open arms, so it has been a very easy transition."

"I am in a new position, I am in new colors and I cannot wait to start. We have had a very good preseason and we have a blank canvas here in Leeds."

"We have a new group and I'm excited to see where the trip ends."

Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League live at Sky Sports Arena starting at 2pm Sunday, followed by Leeds Rhinos vs. Hull FC (4.30pm).