Swindon extended his lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points after beating second runner Exeter 2-1 in County Ground.

Eoin Doyle marked his return to the Robins in a permanent deal by finding the net for the 24th time this season to open the scoring after 20 minutes.

The Greeks leveled off 14 minutes later when a defensive error by Rarmani Edmonds-Green allowed Randell Williams to punch at home.

But Swindon He secured the points at the time of detention of the first half as Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross from the right was directed home by Hallam Hope from the target.

Crewe rose to second place after coming from behind to win 2-1 in Waltz.

Caolan Lavery led Walsall to a 15-minute lead before Alex reached level five minutes in the second half when Daniel Powell touched home from close range.

Oli Finney won in the 68th minute when he shot at the bottom corner.

Ten men Plymouth moved to automatic promotion sites at the expense of Exeter after a 1-0 victory over Newport in Home Park.

Tyreeq Bakinson shot home in the fifth minute from a crossing of George Cooper and the Pilgrims had to see the last five minutes after Gary Sawyer's red card.

Callum Morton's goal remained NorthamptonThe commitment to promotion on the way, a 1-0 victory in Macclesfield sending them to fifth place.

BradfordThe race without a victory extended to seven goals as a 3-0 loss in Oldham I saw them leave the play-off positions.

Zachary Dearnley, Jonny Smith and Mohamed Maouche took the goals of the Latics in the first half.

Colchester lost for the first time since October when two goals in the last five minutes won Cambridge a 2-1 victory.

Luke Norris seemed to have given the visitors a victory after 67 minutes, but Cambridge equaled five minutes when Andrew Dallas shot home and Harvey Knibbs led the winner.

Conor Thomas and Alfie May's first half goals helped Cheltenham to a 2-1 victory Morecambe and a double of Ruel Sotiriou saw Leyton Orient record a 3-0 victory in Stevenage.

Guided goals of Jordan Tunnicliffe, Reece Grego-Cox and Ollie Palmer Crawley to a 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Green Forest they had a 2-2 draw in Grimsby and there were also ties in the matches between Port vale Y Salford Y Mansfield Y Carlisle.