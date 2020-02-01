Summary and summary of League One: Peterborough climbs to third | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML903f9d30082cf3e1e52a9dc2fad1de4311% %MINIFYHTML903f9d30082cf3e1e52a9dc2fad1de4312%







Peterborough won a fourth straight victory when they beat the Sky Bet League One promotion by Ipswich 4-1.

Darren Ferguson's team rose to third place, beating their opponents.

Ivan Toney fired visitors from the site in the 23rd minute after Siriki Dembele was overturned.

The second came from a horrible moment for Ipswich goalkeeper Will Norris, who tried and could not haggle to Sammie Szmodics, who stole his possession and connected the goalline.

Dembele made it 3-0 six minutes after the break before Szmodics added a quarter at 16 minutes. James Norwood took a consolation of the place for Ipswich.

Leaders Rotherham he moved three clear points at the top after a 3-2 victory over Rig.

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham and Burton.

The visitors came forward after seven minutes through Jamie Murphy, but the advantage lasted only two minutes when Michael Smith matched.

Smith led his second from a corner to overtake the Millers, but directly to the other end, Oliver Sarkic matched the scores.

Freddie Ladapo proved to be the winner of the match when he broke an effort in the corner.

Portsmouth he moved to the tiebreaker places after winning Sunderland 2-0 to record their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Christian Burgess led Pompey in front of Ronan Curtis free kick and James Bolton doubled the lead after the break.

It was a first loss in 10 league games for the Black Cats, who retired from the first six.

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Coventry.

Second place Wycombe fell to a 2-0 loss in MK Don, which are further away from the drop zone.

Rhys Healey's 68-minute hit and Ben Gladwin's late effort facilitated the victory of the hosts and pushed them nine points away from danger.

Lowest point Bolton won for the first time in eight league games to deepen TranmereThe fears of descent.

The Trotters achieved a 2-0 victory while Tranmere remained six points behind the security.

Dennis Politic gave Bolton, who is still drifting after points deduction, a second-minute lead and Chris O & # 39; Grady achieved Wanderers' second after 64 minutes.

Coventry He extended his unbeaten streak to seven games and climbed to the fifth after coming from behind to win Bristol Rovers.

Jonson Clarke-Harris put Rovers ahead against his former team after 23 minutes, but the Sky Blues returned to the front before the break.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Wycombe

Jamie Allen completed an intelligent team move after 38 minutes and Liam Walsh attacked in extra time to score what turned out to be the winner.

Blackpool & # 39;The winless race extended to eight games and Simon Grayson's team has lost five of its last seven after a 2-1 loss in Oxford.

The Seasiders took the lead after 10 minutes through the new signing Gary Madine, but Marcus Browne's double won a first victory in five games for Oxford.

Southend he won only his third game of the season when Elvis Bwomono hit an additional time winner to beat Lincoln 2-1.

Harry Anderson seemed to have hit an 89-minute draw for Lincoln, canceling Charlie Kelman's first game.

Accrington endured to win 2-1 against AFC Wimbledon despite the dismissal of Joe Pritchard in the second half.

Jordan Clark and Dion Charles gave Stanley a 2-0 lead. Joe Pigott withdrew one after Pritchard's second yellow for diving, but the hosts stood firm.

Ched Evans and Harry Souttar scored as Wooden fleet hit Doncaster 2-1, while the last winner of Tyler Smith gave Rochdale a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury.