Steve McNamara can't wait for Israel Folau to start playing for Catalans Dragons | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML6c1b81b13beca4e5441c38837f6b2ff311% %MINIFYHTML6c1b81b13beca4e5441c38837f6b2ff312%





Israel Folau in action for the Waratahs Super Rugby team

%MINIFYHTML6c1b81b13beca4e5441c38837f6b2ff313% %MINIFYHTML6c1b81b13beca4e5441c38837f6b2ff314%

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara prays for a quick arrival of Israel Folau to boost his squad after the 32-12 loss to Huddersfield in the first round of the 2020 Super League.

The Dragons keep their new recruit a secret, fearful of adding flames to the media frenzy caused by their recruitment. Folau was fired by Rugby Australia last year for making homophobic comments.

The defense of the Dragons was the fault of several attempts by Huddersfield and McNamara believes that Australia's controversial former international dual code will cover some gaps.

0:44 Former Irish international Brian Carney criticized Catalans Dragons for signing Israel Folau while distancing himself from players' opinions about homosexuality. Former Irish international Brian Carney criticized Catalans Dragons for signing Israel Folau while distancing himself from players' opinions about homosexuality.

He said: "We have made the signature, we have made the declaration, there will be more things to follow, but not now.

"Another part of the outside will be good for us, we're down there right now with Lewis Tierney outside and Tom Davies. Brayden Wiliame is gone, so we're a little short in those areas and it would be nice to have an extra body on board."

The Catalans remain silent about whether Folau has reached southern France, but rumors circulated through the Gilbert Brutus Stade that the 30-year-old center is in the city.

Steve McNamara savor what Folau will bring to the Dragons

The opposite number of McNamara, the Giants coach Simon Woolford, believes that Folau will be a hit in the Super League.

He said: "The Catalans made the decision to sign Israel, they have not broken any rules by signing it."

"There has been a lot of discussion and many clubs are against it. But he is here now and is a good signing for the Catalans, all a credit to them."

"They have a good player, so we give them all the credit. We'll see how it works during the next week, especially once he starts playing."