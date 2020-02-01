Southend 2 – 1 Lincoln

















The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Southend and Lincoln.

The header of Elvis Bwomono's detention time saw Southend beat Lincoln 2-1 to secure his first league win of the season.

One side of the young and energetic Shrimpers seemed to have denied all three points when Harry Anderson of the Imps headed home a 89-minute draw to cancel Charlie Kelman's first game.

But Sol Campbell's side struggled deeply in extra time, with Bwomono heading to secure all three points.

After a quiet start, Southend took the lead in the 63rd minute when Kelman scored the rebound after Harry Phillips hit the crossbar from 20 yards.

Lincoln struck back, with Tyreece John-Jules shooting at close range, but, just a minute later, Anderson nodded at the back of the net after Cian Bolger had directed Jorge Grant's corner on his way.

However, the Shrimpers were not to be denied and six minutes after the time of detention, they took a late winner with Bwomono heading to the corner of Stephen McLaughlin.