South African police investigate the murder of nine illegal miners | South Africa News

South African police launched a human hunt and interrogated dozens of people for the death by stoning of nine suspected illegal miners.

The miners, who are believed to have come from Lesotho, were stoned to death by alleged rival workers in Matholeville, a western district of Johannesburg, police said on Saturday, denouncing the "act of barbarism."

The bodies of the victims "were found on the streets of Matholeville,quot; and a tenth person was seriously injured by the violence on Friday, police said in a statement.

"We condemn this barbaric attack and make sure we don't leave any stone unturned so that the people of Matholeville and Roodepoort feel safe. The suspects will be arrested as soon as possible and the police will not sleep until we find them," said the police commissioner of Gauteng Elias Mawela said.

"During the night operation, the police welcomed 87 people to interrogate them and determine if they are not wanted for any crime," Mawela added.

Thousands of illegal miners, known as "zama-zamas,quot;, which means "those who try their luck,quot; in Zulu, operate in the country, according to the South African Human Rights Commission.

Violent clashes between rival worker groups are relatively common.

South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world: more than 21,000 people were killed between April 2018 and March 2019, an average of 58 murders per day, according to government data.