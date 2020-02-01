Sofia Kenin says that the Australian Open title has left her in the & # 39; cloud nine & # 39; | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLffb187cbb829856c470ff7b59e9a9c0b11% %MINIFYHTMLffb187cbb829856c470ff7b59e9a9c0b12%

Sofia Kenin had never progressed beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam before her title race

Sofia Kenin says she is in the "cloud nine,quot; and that "everything is fitting,quot; in her career after winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old American defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 on Saturday's final.

Kenin, who follows Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu as the last young player to win a race, is the youngest female singles champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova in 2008.

The fourteenth seed, who defeated Serena Williams at the French Open last year, was named the WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year last season and will reach No. 7 in the world on Monday, the highest of her career.

When asked how he had developed his self-esteem during his career, Kenin said: "I've always had that. I knew I needed to establish myself to get where I am. All the confidence has come with all the games I've had." had, the success I've had in 2019.

"The game of games has really helped me. All the confidence I am getting is for that. I see that things are happening to me. Everything is just fitting."

Kenin, who said his dreams had come true in his interview on the court, added: "Everything is happening very fast for me. I'm still in cloud nine at the moment."

He will beat 23 times Grand Slam champion of singles Williams as the best-ranked American player for the first time in his career.

"Everything I've done, all the hard work I've done," Kenin said.

"I feel like I'm doing great things for American tennis. It's a great honor."

Kenin will be the youngest American to make her top 10 debut since Serena Williams in 1999

"I've seen Serena. I've been following her, all the punches she's been winning. It's a special feeling to be ahead of her. I'm super excited."

"I can't wait to compete, be on the same team as her in the Fed Cup (later this month)."

Kenin, who was born in Russia and moved to Florida as a baby, celebrated his title at the Rod Laver Arena by recognizing the influence of his father and coach Alex.

"I mean, he was very happy. I was very happy. We shared this together," he said.

"Yes, he was like, what just happened? I'm also alone in cloud nine.

Kenin has won his two games against Garbine Muguruza

"I still can't believe what just happened. He's so happy. I'm sure he is. You can ask him. His emotions, he's really happy."

"No, but he's proud of me. I'm a tough cookie, but I did it."

Meanwhile, Muguruza had a disappointing end to a campaign that saw her re-form and reach a first Grand Slam final in singles since she won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2017.

Muguruza will seek to develop his return early in the season to form

The 26-year-old registered three wins in the top 10 during the fortnight against Elina Svitolina in the third round, Kiki Bertens in the fourth round and Simona Halep in the semifinals.

Sofia Kenin in that game 2-2, 0-40: "I had to be brave playing a two-time Grand Slam champion. All respect for her. "I knew I had to find the best opportunity, the five best photos of my life. I mean, come on (smiling). It led me to win a Grand Slam." #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NQ0LI5lXqM – WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 1, 2020

But it was a frustrating end to the contest for the former No. 1 in the world, having lost four consecutive games for being 40-0 in Kenin's service with 2-2 in the third set.

"I am not very happy with my performance. I think I had to play better today because she got a great level," said Muguruza, who will return to world number 16 when the classification is updated.

"I think that in the important moments I didn't find my shots. She found her shots.

"I felt a little lack of energy after so many games. Physically it was a difficult battle out there. At this time it is difficult to be happy, although it has been an incredible tournament."

"You lose a final, but you have to reach the final to win or lose. I think she played very well."

