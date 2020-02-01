Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, his ex-wife, Shaunie, and their children pay homage to Uncle Kobe Byrant and Gianna

After the unexpected deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, many fans were devastated by the shocking loss of the NBA legend.

Among them was Shaquille O'Neal, who was Bryant's teammate with Los Angeles Lakers for many years, and others nearby, such as his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, and his daughter Me’arah Sanaa O'Neal.

Shaunie expressed mourning for the great basketball player and his 13-year-old son by sharing a photograph on Instagram that was reportedly taken just one day before the tragic accident of the helicopter, which claimed the lives of the Bryant and seven others persons.

In the image, Kobe and Gigi could be seen standing among the audience of a stadium and watching a basketball game together, in which Me’arah was playing.

Apparently, Shaquille O'Neal's daughter was very close to Gianna, and the two have been good friends because Me’arah also posted the photo of Gigi and Kobe on her Instagram page.

The devastated girl also wrote that during the game, she knew they were watching her, and that she was doing everything possible to impress them both.

In a second publication, which was intended to express his duel for Gianna, Me’arah referred to Gigi as his "twin," because they grew up together and were born the same day. Me & # 39; arah also stated that she would represent her deceased friend in everything she could and finish what she started.

Meanwhile, Me’arah's brother, Shareef O'Neal, 20, who is also an aspiring basketball player, posted a message of mourning on social media.

A fan said this: "Hey, Sis has been praying for you and your family and you continue to send you the Love and mine of GOD🙏🏾❤🙏🏾❤".

This sponsor affirmed: “May your soul rest in power, a great soul. Good person. So much impact ❤ "

This follower revealed: "@ shaunieoneal5 I'm so sorry! I can't imagine what your family is going through! I love you! I'm broken! 💔💔💔💔💔💔"

A fourth wrote: “The world is disconsolate. We all love Kobe … and seeing that Big @shaq decomposes is a completely different pain. As fans, we see these men putting their bodies throwing unthinkable stress and tension. Family time was sacrificed For the love of the game, but as fans, we do not always understand that they are still human beings and losing this man at the turn of the century is completely incredible. I send my prayers to all who suffer. this time God bless the families that have lost a mother, a father, a daughter, a son, a sister, a brother, an aunt, an uncle, a cousin and, above all, a RIP icon Kobe Bryant 824 ".

Shaq's emotional reaction has gone viral.



